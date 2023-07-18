Xbox Game Pass Core: Every game included with the subscription

Microsoft is planning to sunset Xbox Live and Games with Gold in September. These long-running Xbox console services will be replaced by the newly introduced Xbox Game Pass Core. The monthly collection of titles offered with Games with Gold will no longer be provided to Xbox players aiming to play online multiplayer on console. Instead, Microsoft plans to release a curated collection of games available with Xbox Game Pass Core.

With changes to legacy subscriptions come understandable questions from the community. Long-time Xbox players want to know what happens to their existing library of Games with Gold titles and which games are included with Xbox Game Pass Core. Thankfully, this article should answer all your burning questions. Here is every game included with your Xbox Game Pass Core subscription.

Which games are included with Xbox Game Pass Core?

(Image credit: Mirosoft)

Xbox Game Pass Core launches on September 14, 2023. Microsoft promises to supply members with over 25 Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and various content partners for its big rollout. In addition to this initial batch, the Xbox Game Pass Core catalog will have new titles added 2-3 times yearly. Microsoft also claims that the game library for Xbox Game Pass Core will vary over time and by country.

As it stands, we don't have the complete list of titles confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass Core launch. However, Xbox has confirmed 19 games prepped to hit the new subscription service on day one.

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

What does this mean for Xbox Live Gold members?

(Image credit: Xbox | YouTube)

If you're an Xbox console player currently subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, no action is needed. Your subscription will automatically be converted to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14, 2023. There is also no change in pricing between Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Core. The Games with Gold program will officially close on September 1st, with August serving as the service's last hooray.

For players who've previously redeemed Xbox One games with Gold titles, they will still be accessible with an active Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. And former Games with Gold Xbox 360 titles permanently remain in the player's library. For the uninitiated, this transition will ease legacy Xbox players into the Xbox Game Pass subscription without forcing a fundamental price increase. If you're excited about these changes and curious what's included with the other Xbox Game Pass plans, check out our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass.