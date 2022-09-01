Assassin's Creed Mirage officially revealed, more coming at Ubisoft Forward

What you need to know

Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next entry in the franchise.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was originally reported with the codename "Rift," with the focus of the game being a smaller, stealth-based title in line with the original games in the series.

Ubisoft will be showing more of Assassin's Creed Mirage at Ubisoft Forward on Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.

While rumors and reports have circled for some time regarding the next entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise, players won't be waiting long to learn more.

Ubisoft officially revealed (opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Mirage on Thursday, a game that was previously reported as being codenamed "Rift." The game's focus was reportedly on returning to the roots of the series, when Assassin's Creed games had simpler mechanics with a heavy emphasis on stealth instead of role-playing game systems.

Ubisoft will be showing more of Assassin's Creed Mirage at a Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. This showcase is meant to focus on the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise as a whole.

Ubisoft recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and one (at the time) unannounced game out of 2022. While nothing has been confirmed, it seems likely that this then-unannounced game was Assassin's Creed Mirage. If that's the case, the game is now expected to launch at some point in 2023.

Outside of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is also currently working on Assassin's Creed Infinity, a platform for Assassin's Creed titles that is still early on in development compared to other games.

The previous title in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, was a massive success for Ubisoft, and as a result received more post-launch support than any other Assassin's Creed title. One final expansion is currently planned for the Viking-themed title, which will likely be revealed during Ubisoft Forward.