Assassin's Creed Mirage unveiled, releases next year

What you need to know

After rumors and leaks flooded the internet, Ubisoft confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

It's set to star Basim Ibn Ishaq in his time as a thief before he joins the Hidden Ones and before the events of Valhalla.

Mirage goes back to the basics with a heavy emphasis on stealth, removing the RPG elements the series has become known for in recent years.

Ubisoft plans to release Assassin's Creed Mirage sometime next year.

During the Assassin's Creed segment of Ubisoft Forward, the company officially unveiled the first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage. Fans will indeed be going back to the 9th century and follow the Assassin Basim before players meet him in Valhalla, as rumors had suggested.

Rather than build upon the RPG elements that the studio has implemented in recent Assassin's Creed releases like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Mirage will go back to the series' roots. It will be much smaller in scope, focusing on stealth gameplay and removing features like dialogue choices and a level system.

Players who have already played Valhalla will be familiar with Mirage's starring Assassin, Basim Ibn Ishaq. He debuted as a member of the Hidden Ones in Valhalla, though Mirage will take place before that time, following Basim in his earlier years as a thief in Baghdad before he joins the titular Assassin Brotherhood.

Interestingly, in the modern day section of the series, Basim is still alive thanks to the power of the Staff of Hermes. Players previously learned that he was a reincarnation of the Norse god Loki, and we may learn more about this in Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will release next year. While rumors pointed towards a spring release date, Ubisoft declined to provide a window other than the year. It looks like it will cost $50 and release for current-gen and last-gen consoles.