Avowed kicks off Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 showing off the Living Lands, combat, and a lot of lizard people

One of the most anticipated upcoming first-party Xbox games is Avowed, an open-world fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment.

As the first game shown during the Xbox Developer_Direct 2024, Obsidian showed off a ton of Avowed's world, story, and gameplay.

The game will let you dynamically switch between guns, swords, magic, and many other weapons and abilities when battling opponents.

You'll also be exploring a colorful, vibrant world with a ton of different biomes and environments.

The Xbox Developer_Direct for 2024 is kicking off the year with a magical bang. Obsidian Entertainment dominated the spotlight to talk about Avowed, its upcoming open-world fantasy RPG that'll take players to the Pillars of Eternity universe in an all-new, first-person adventure. Obsidian developers talked about the game they're building for players, but also showed off a ton of gameplay footage for excited players to enjoy.

We get to see the extremely vibrant, saturated environments of the Living Lands, a frontier at the edge of the world swarming with diverse biomes, people, and enemies. It looks gorgeous, frankly, but we also got a better look at Avowed's combat and other gameplay. At first glance, Avowed does appear pretty similar to other similar RPGs, but Obsidian is designing its combat system to be more dynamic.

Players will be able to switch between a variety of weapons and abilities nearly instantly, including multiple ways to cast magic, melee weapons like swords, and even ranged weapons like guns. Players will be able to dual-wield for more firepower or diversity. This will help players overcome the myriad of challenges enemies will present. You'll also have defensive abilities, like parrying.

Finally, we got a sneak peek at Avowed's quest gameplay, which sees players investigate events and parse the truth from NPCs. In typical RPG fashion, Avowed will allow players to choose how they respond and the direction quests take, but we ultimately didn't get to see very much of Avowed's campaign.

Avowed's cover art is absolutely stunning. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed will let you adventure through the Living Lands in search of a cure for a mysterious plague when it arrives in Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It'll also come day one to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.