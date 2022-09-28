Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has largest beta in franchise history, Infinity Ward outlines changes coming

What you need to know

Developer Infinity Ward says that the beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the biggest in the franchise in player count, hours played, and number of matches played.

The developers have also outlined some things that are changing in line with community feedback from the beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to launch on Oct. 28, 2022, with early access to the campaign for digital preorders opening on Oct. 20, 2022.

Now that the beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for a couple of weeks, developer Infinity Ward has shared some interesting findings.

Infinity Ward says (opens in new tab) that the beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the largest beta in the history of the franchise. While the developer declined to share any exact numbers, Infinity Ward noted that this beta reached the highest player count, highest number of hours played, and number of matches played.

Outside of this achievement, Infinity Ward shared (opens in new tab) details on a handful of changes that are coming after receiving player feedback during the beta. The volume level for footstep audio is being adjusted, while enemy visibility is also being adjusted to make it easier to target foes. The developers are also planning to share more details on anti-cheat plans in the coming weeks.

