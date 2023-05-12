Cute sugar glider survival game comes to Xbox in June with exclusive playable kitties

What you need to know

AWAY: The Survival Series is a 3D platformer and survival game released for Windows PC and PlayStation last year.

On Friday, developer Breaking Walls announced the game is finally heading to Xbox consoles on June 1, 2023.

The game will feature some exclusive content for Xbox players — a host of furry kitties to play as.

When you're done saving your family as a sugar glider, you can wander the wilderness as one of several kinds of adorable cats.

There's no shortage of amazing, creative indie games on Xbox, but do any of them let you play as an adorable sugar glider on a noble quest to save its family? No? Well, that's about to change. AWAY: The Survival Series is gliding onto Xbox after releasing for Windows PC and PlayStation last year, but there's an important addition to make the Xbox version stand out from the crowd.

Xbox players are getting cats.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TO FOLLOW! ⬇️We’re so pumped to finally be able to announce AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to XBOX on June 1st, and with it new furry little beasts with which to roam the wild as an XBOX exclusive🐱#xbox #indiegames #videogames #virtualphotography pic.twitter.com/IKnyo3MLR0May 11, 2023 See more

AWAY: The Survival Series is from developer Breaking Walls, and is a 3D platformer-meets-interactive nature documentary. Mostly, you play as a sugar glider searching for its lost family, but the game also lets you explore the wilderness as all kinds of insects and animals, including frogs and birds. When it arrives on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on June 1, 2023, you'll also be able to play as an assortment of adorable, fuzzy kitties.

Exclusive for Xbox players, AWAY: The Survival Series is adding playable cats (available in different patterns and colors) to explore its vibrant world. I may be in the minority, but I'm always down for more games that let you imagine what it's like to be a simple cat existing in the world. Will AWAY: The Survival Series make it to our list of best Xbox games simply based on the merits of its cat-filled gameplay? It's too soon to tell, but you don't have long to wait before you can play it yourself.

AWAY: The Survival Series officially launches onto Xbox consoles on June 1. It's unclear how much it'll cost (it's $19.99 on other platforms, so that's a good guess) or if it'll be available through Xbox Game Pass, but at least you have a date to mark on your calendars.