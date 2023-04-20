Diablo 4 Server Slam beta: How to play, download, release date, and more

The Diablo 4 Open Beta ended in March, but you're in luck if you missed your chance to play the upcoming action RPG. Developer Blizzard is kicking off a special beta-style "Server Slam" event before its new dungeon crawler launches in June, giving fans one last opportunity to try out Diablo 4 ahead of its release.

In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta. This includes when it's scheduled to begin (and end), what you can expect from it, how it differs from the previous Early Access and Open betas, and the different types of rewards you can earn while playing.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Blizzard has confirmed that the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta event is scheduled to begin on May 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. The Server Slam will then remain active for most of that weekend until May 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, at which point the servers will go offline until Diablo 4 launches officially on June 6.

While the Server Slam is active, all players, regardless of whether they've preordered Diablo 4 or not, can participate. Note that the Server Slam will be available to everyone using one of the game's supported platforms. This includes Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Notably, the Server Slam will support couch co-op on consoles, as well as cross-progression between platforms.

What is the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta is essentially another run of the Diablo 4 Open Beta that concluded in late March, though there are a few differences between it and past tests that we'll go over in the section below. As you can probably tell from its name, Blizzard's goal with the Server Slam is to put Diablo 4's servers through one final stress test before the game officially launches.

Similar to the first Open Beta, the Server Slam event will allow fans to play through the Prologue and Act 1 of Diablo 4's campaign and explore the game's frigid and mountainous Fractured Peaks region. All five of the Diablo 4 classes will be available to play as, and players will be able to choose between the Adventurer (Tier 1) and Veteran (Tier 2) World Tiers. The latter will offer increased experience and Gold currency, though enemies will also be a bit tougher to defeat.

Diablo 4 Server Slam: Changes from the beta

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While the overall Server Slam beta experience will be almost identical to past beta tests, there are some notable differences that players should be aware of. First off, the Server Slam's level cap will be 20 instead of 25, which means that you won't be able to level up quite as much as you could in previous betas.

Secondly, the Server Slam patch will include the recently announced Diablo 4 beta feedback-driven balance changes coming to the game at launch. The highlights of these changes were buffs that gave Barbarian's damage resistance and Druid's improved skills, a nerf to the Necromancer's minions and the damage of the Corpse Explosion skill, and some reworks to several dungeons and boss fights that reduce the amount of time you have to spend backtracking and make certain bosses easier to fight with melee-focused classes. Note that while Blizzard is looking to get feedback about these tweaks, the developers have said that further balance changes aren't coming before launch since Diablo 4 has gone gold.

The Ashava the Pestilent world boss will also spawn much more frequently than she did during previous betas. While she won't make an appearance for the first half of the Server Slam, she'll spawn for the first time on May 13 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET and will continue to spawn every three hours after that until 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on May 14.

Diablo 4 Server Slam beta: How to play and download

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you're interested in downloading and playing the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta when it becomes active, you can do so by following the steps below. Note that preloads for the Server Slam don't go live until May 10 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m., so don't try to install it until then.

Windows PC

Launch the Battle.net client. Download it here if you don't have it installed. Next, select the + icon in the Favorites section. From the options, select Diablo IV. Next, select the Diablo IV icon in your Favorites to open its game page. Once you get to the page, select the dropdown menu under Game Version. Then, select the Diablo IV – Server Slam option. To download and install the Server Slam, select the Install button. Finally, select Play once the installation finishes to play the Server Slam.

Xbox

First, launch the Xbox Store. In the search bar, search for the "Diablo IV–Server Slam" option. Next, select Download. Finally, select Play once the installation finishes.

PlayStation

First, launch the PlayStation Store .

. In the search bar, search for the "Diablo IV–Server Slam" option .

. Next, select Download .

. Finally, select Play once the installation finishes.

Note that if you played the Diablo 4 Open Beta and still have it installed on your system, an update will be released that you can download once preloads for the Server Slam become available. Once you finish downloading this update, you're all set and can jump into the Server Slam as soon as it goes live.

Diablo 4 Server Slam beta: Rewards

The new Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy that you'll be able to earn during the Server Slam event. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

During the Server Slam, players will be able to earn a variety of different rewards while progressing, leveling up their character, and fighting the Ashava world boss. While most of these items could be earned during previous beta tests, there is one new unlock that's exclusive to the Server Slam. Remember that while Diablo 4 beta progress won't carry over to the full game, these rewards will.

We've listed all of the unlocks that will be available during the Server Slam below, along with details on what you have to do to get your hands on them. Note that if you've already earned a reward while playing the Early Access or Open Beta, you don't need to earn it again during the Server Slam.

Initial Casualty Title: Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy: Earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump back in during the Server Slam beta.