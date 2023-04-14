Diablo 4 reveals beta feedback changes coming at release, here's the full list

What you need to know

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard has revealed the changes it's making to the game now that the betas have concluded and fans have given their feedback.

These tweaks will be live when Diablo 4 launches on June 6, 2023.

Some notable adjustments include buffs for the Barbarian and Druid, a nerf to the Necromancer, and some reworked mechanics for dungeons and boss fights.

On April 20, Blizzard is also hosting a Diablo 4 Developer Update livestream in which more information about Diablo 4's endgame and these post-beta changes will be shared.

It's been a few weeks since Diablo 4's betas ended, and developer Blizzard has had time to review all of the feedback provided by its countless players across the Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation platforms. As a result, Blizzard has announced the full suite of feedback-based changes the game is getting when it launches later this year.

While most fans generally agree that the Diablo 4 beta experience was pretty balanced overall, a few of the playable classes were noticeably under or overpowered. Additionally, some of the encounters in the Fractured Peaks area were too easy or too difficult due to their design or player exploits. As a result, Blizzard plans to implement a variety of large tweaks and bug fixes to address these issues and outliers, including some buffs to the Barbarian and Druid, a nerf to the Necromancer, and several reworked mechanics for many dungeons and boss fights.

Blizzard also announced the next Diablo 4 Developer Update livestream will be held on April 20 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Game Director Joe Shely, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora, Associate Director of Community Adam Fletcher, and guest host Rhykker will host the stream. In it, you can expect "more details about Diablo 4's endgame offerings" and elaborations on the post-beta changes.

In the section below, you'll find the complete list of every change that Diablo 4 is getting when the full game releases on June 6, 2023. Note that while Blizzard could tweak these adjustments or even choose to not implement some of them, they seem set in stone based on the language in the studio's announcement.

Diablo 4 beta feedback changes: Patch notes

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's every post-beta feedback change coming to Diablo 4, taken directly from Blizzard's official blog post:

DUNGEONS

DUNGEON LAYOUTS

One of the most common pieces of feedback we received is that players felt they were doing a lot of backtracking within certain dungeons. We have optimized multiple dungeons across all zones to minimize the need for backtracking. Here is a list of dungeons specifically in the Fractured Peaks zone which received layout updates:

Caldera Gate

Defiled Catacombs

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Hoarfrost Demise

Immortal Emanation

Kor Dragan Barracks

Maulwood

Rimescar Caverns

Developer’s Note: Our primary goal with the Layout changes was to reduce certain kinds of backtracking which detract from a player’s experience. An example of this change is that players previously needed to enter side rooms to interact with Structure Objectives, causing them to retread the same path. Now, many of our Structure Objectives have been repositioned along main dungeon pathways, making them easier for players to reach and allowing them to readily explore the dungeon after defeating the Structure.

DUNGEON EVENTS

The chance for an Event to spawn inside of a dungeon has increased from 10% to 60%.

DUNGEON GAMEPLAY

To reduce the need to backtrack, small numbers of straggling monsters will seek out the player to help complete the Kill All Monsters objective.

When Animus is gathered, the player and nearby allies will: Gain 10 Resource. Reduce all active Cooldowns by 1 second.

Depositing Animus channel time was reduced from 3 to 0 seconds.

The time to Rescue was reduced from 3 to 1.5 seconds.

All Rescue objectives now drop a Health Potion upon completion.

While carrying the Ancient's Statue, Bloodstone, Mechanical Box, or Stone Carving, you will receive a Momentum bonus granting a 25% move speed increase to you and nearby allies.

Pedestals have had their channel time reduced from 2 to 0 seconds.

Returning a Portable Object to its Pedestal now fully restores Health, Resource, Potions, and resets cooldowns for all nearby players.

All doors will now generate a minimap ping when they are opened.

All Structure Objectives in dungeons now have additional combat mechanics players must overcome.

Developer’s Note: While our dungeons offer a variety of Objectives to complete, player feedback stated that the action of completing each Objective felt tedious. We hope that providing bonuses, such as the increase to mobility while carrying certain Objective items, will streamline and vary the experience of completing Objectives. This adjustment is merely a starting point, and we intend to extend this philosophy to keys in a future update.

CLASSES

GENERAL

Effects like Stun and Freeze can be applied to Elite Monsters twice as long before they become Unstoppable.

Reviewed class skills to confirm that all classes have access to sufficient skills that remove control impairing effects.

Many Legendary Powers have had updates to their effectiveness.

BARBARIAN

A flat 10% passive damage reduction has been added for the Barbarian Class. Some Skill Tree passives had their damage reduction effects reduced to compensate.

The Whirlwind Skill now deals more damage and consumes more Fury.

The Double Swing Skill Enhancement refunds its full Fury cost when used on Stunned or Knocked Down enemies.

DRUID

Companion Skills will now deal heavily increased damage.

All Ultimate Skills have had their cooldowns reduced.

Usability improvements have been made to Maul and Pulverize.

Using a non-Shapeshifting Skill will transform a Druid back into their human form.

NECROMANCER

Summoned Minions will die more often, requiring players to utilize Corpses more often.

Many bonuses in the Book of the Dead have had their stats increased.

The damage dealt by the Corpse Explosion skill has been reduced.

The brightness of the Skeletal Warriors and Mages has been reduced.

ROGUE

Upgrades for Subterfuge Skills have had their bonuses increased.

Multiple passive Skills have had their bonuses increased.

All Imbuement Skills have had their cooldowns increased.

SORCERER

Charged Bolt’s damage was increased and the Mana cost to cast has decreased.

Decreased the damage of Chain Lightning and reduced its effectiveness against Bosses.

Decreased the cooldown for the Incinerate Skill’s Enchantment bonus.

Firewalls will now spawn underneath enemies more frequently when using its Enchantment bonus.

Increased the Lucky Hit chance for the Meteor Skill’s Enchantment bonus.

Developer’s Note: Whenever we introduce changes to our Classes, it is with the goal of making both them and their Skills feel impactful and powerful—your feedback has helped us uphold this ideal. Some players have adeptly noticed that certain Skills were too powerful. One of our goals for Skills is to have them be interesting to wield and interactive in terms of itemization and combat feel. We've made some changes to help in this regard, with one example being the Necromancer’s Minions. We've made a change that makes them more vulnerable in combat, which will make raising the dead a more active component of the Necromancer's gameplay.

Launch is just the first step of our Class balance journey, and you can expect further updates that iterate on this pillar of Diablo IV.

UI

Fixed an issue where the built-in Screen Reader was not reading key prompts, game options details, and other UI text.

Fixed an issue where actions could not be bound to the mouse wheel.

Fixed an issue where Evade couldn’t be bound to the right Analog Stick on controller.

Chat will now display on the left side of the screen when using the centered action bar configuration.

A character's stats will be displayed by default when players click the Materials & Stats button within their Inventory.

The Move and Interact inputs can now be mapped to one button while the Primary Attack input is mapped to a secondary button.

The sans serif font used in-game has been replaced with a new serif font.

ENCOUNTERS

Fixed multiple issues that allowed bosses, like the Butcher, to become unresponsive.

The Butcher has been re-evaluated for difficulty and will present a greater challenge in World Tiers III and IV.

Bosses such as T’chort, Malnok, Vhenard, and others were reevaluated for melee character difficulty, resulting in changes to attacks and fight mechanics.

Fixed an issue where Vampire Brutes using the Shadow Enchant affix would chain-cast Impale.

CELLARS

Increased the chance for a dungeon Event to occur in Cellars.

Cellars will now consistently reward a chest upon completion.

Fixed an issue where Cellars would prematurely be marked as complete.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed elite monster would be absent from a Cellar.

GENERAL QUALITY OF LIFE

Fixed an issue where players could increase attack speed by move-cancelling attacks early.

Fixed an issue where characters weren’t immune and untargetable after loading into an area.

The Reset Dungeon button has been disabled.

Fixed an issue that caused Gale Valley and Serac Rapture to have less monsters than intended until the campaign quests in those territories were completed.