Diablo 4 endgame progression detailed by Blizzard Entertainment

In a new video, Blizzard Entertainment discusses some of the endgame progression that players can expect in Diablo 4.

This includes special "Nightmare" remixes of dungeons, Paragon Boards for further character growth, and more.

Diablo 4 is slated to launch on June 6, 2023, with four day early access for anyone that buys the Ultimate Deluxe Edition of the game.

After you finish the story in Blizzard Entertainment's next big game, there's still plenty left to do.

In a new video, the developers behind the upcoming action role-playing game Diablo 4 shared more details about what players can expect in the endgame systems. One of the big additions is the presence of Paragon Boards, allowing players to continue growing their characters even after reaching the level cap of 100.

There are also new Nightmare Dungeons, which is an enhanced remix of sorts that can happen to any of the over 120 dungeons in the game at launch. Meanwhile, in the Fields of Hatred, player-vs-player (PvP) combat is enabled, while players can collect special shards that, once purified, can be taken to towns and sold for special cosmetics. You can watch the full video below:

The developers at Blizzard round out the video by emphasizing that the launch of Diablo 4 is just the beginning, with post-launch content planned.

Diablo 4 is currently scheduled to launch on June 6, 2023, across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. The game features full cross-play and cross-progression, so you can take your progress across all devices and play with your friends no matter what systems you all use.

Windows Central's take

I absolutely loved my time in the Diablo 4 beta, so launch can't get here soon enough for me. I'm still torn between playing a Sorceress or Necromancer first, but I'll eventually end up making a character for every class.

The endgame systems here seem interesting, though we'll have to wait and see exactly how things like the Paragon Boards pan out.

