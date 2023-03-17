Diablo 4: Will Open Beta progress carry over to the full game?

Will Diablo 4 Open Beta progress carry over to the full game? Best answer: No, gameplay progression in the Diablo 4 Open Beta (that means character levels, earned loot, and story progress) will not carry over to the full game. However, it will carry over to the next run of the beta on March 24, and beta players can earn certain rewards that will carry over to the full game.

What is the Diablo 4 Open Beta?

The Diablo 4 Open Beta is a large vertical slice of the full experience that's coming later this year on June 6, 2023. It includes both the Prologue and Act 1 of the story, and will allow players to level a character up to Level 25. The beta takes place in the Fractured Peaks area, and players will be able to team up with each other to take down a world boss called Ashava there.

The initial run of the Open Beta that started on March 17 and lasts until March 20 is exclusive to fans that preorder the game. Once you've purchased any Diablo 4 preorder, you can download the beta from your chosen platform's digital storefront. The second run of the Open Beta runs from March 24-27, and will be available to install for free for all players on all of Diablo 4's platforms. Preloads for this run of the beta are scheduled to become available on March 22 at 9:00 a.m. PT / noon ET.

What will carry over from the Diablo 4 Open Beta?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While character levels, acquired loot, and story progress won't carry over to the full Diablo 4 experience, you can earn some rewards in the beta that will. These include the following titles and items:

Players that reach Kyovashad in the beta will be rewarded with the “Initial Casualty” title.

Players will get the “Early Voyager” title for reaching Level 20 in the beta.

Reaching Level 20 will also get you the "Beta Wolf Pack" cosmetic, which is a decorative item your character can wear on their back (shown in the image above).

While none of these will give you a head start with progression when Diablo 4 releases in full, they will show others that you've been playing the game since the beta days and that you have lots of experience. For those that like to show off, chasing these rewards down will be worth the effort.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023, with the Open Beta expected to run from March 17-20 for Early Access owners and then again from March 24-27 for all players. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in now that the initial run of the beta is live.