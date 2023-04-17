Lilith is almost here — Diablo 4 has officially gone gold

What you need to know

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action-RPG from Blizzard Entertainment, and one of the most anticipated game launches of the year.

On Monday, Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 has officially gone gold, entering the final stage of development ahead of release.

With a release date of June 6, 2023, this means that Diablo 4 should arrive right on time with no delays.

From here on out, Blizzard Entertainment will likely be working on final bug fixes and last-minute polish.

It's undeniable that the video gaming industry is collectively holding its breath for the arrival of Lilith and Diablo 4, one of the most anticipated games of the year. There's a lot of excitement surrounding the latest continuation of the legendary action-RPG franchise, and now there's some great news for excited players: Diablo 4 has officially gone gold.

#DiabloIV has Gone Gold. Can you feel her presence now?See you in Sanctuary. 6.6.23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGX8oACUCrApril 17, 2023 See more

Announced by Blizzard Entertainment on Monday, Diablo 4 has gone gold, a huge milestone for the game. What does this mean? "Gone gold" is a long-running industry term that basically means the game is feature complete and ready to be printed onto disks and prepared for release. It's the final stage of development, and means Diablo 4 is in great shape to release on time on June 6, 2023.

From here on out, Blizzard will likely be working on last-minute polish for Diablo 4, possibly for a day one patch, as well as the post-launch content we know is heading to the game in quarterly updates. Diablo 4 fans also got more news, recently, with the reveal that Diablo 4 will run at 4K / 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and 1080p / 60 FPS on Xbox Series S.

It's still too early to tell if Diablo 4 will end up being one of the best Xbox games of the year, but things are looking positive after the conclusion of the Diablo 4 Open Beta. Now, Diablo 4 is less than two months away; if you want to ensure you can play the moment the game releases (or if you want early access), Diablo 4 is now available to preorder.