What you need to know

Rod Fergusson, head of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard Entertainment, recently went on the official Xbox Podcast with Larry Hyrb, director of programming for Xbox Live.

Diablo 4 is slated to arrive on June 6, 2023, with early access for anyone that buys the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game.

Anyone playing Blizzard's upcoming action role-playing game on Microsoft's latest consoles will be getting a smooth experience.

Rod Fergusson, head of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard Entertainment, confirmed on the Official Xbox Podcast that Diablo 4 runs at 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, with an "HD" (or 1080P) 60 FPS experience on Xbox Series S.

You can check out the full podcast below, with the discussion of Diablo 4's framerate taking place around the 14 minute mark.

Fergusson also talked about how the team at Blizzard has worked to make the game's open world feel as expansive as possible, down to how players will actually swap servers in the background as they travel between the distinct regions of the game.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 on June 6, 2023. Diablo 4 preorders are currently available, and players can get four days of early access by buying the Ultimate Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition from.

Windows Central's take

Considering that Diablo 4 is a cross-generation game, I don't think this is surprising news at all, but it's still good to know. With the massive gulf in CPU power between the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, I wonder if a 120 FPS option on Xbox Series X|S could be explored.