Diablo 4 to get story updates every 3 months

There'll be more to come as time goes on.

  • In a new Game Informer cover story, Blizzard Entertainment shared that it is planning quarterly updates for Diablo 4. 
  • These updates are planned to include story content, so there are regularly new storylines for players to experience. 
  • Diablo 4 is scheduled to launch on June 6, 2023, with early access on June 2 for anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition.

The launch of Blizzard Entertainment's next big role-playing game is only the beginning. 

As shared by Game Informer (opens in new tab) in the outlet's most recent cover story (and as spotted by GameSpot (opens in new tab)), the developers at Blizzard Entertainment will be providing updates to Diablo 4 on a quarterly basis, with a new update every three months consisting of new story content and other add-ons to keep things fresh. 

Associate game director Joe Piepiora notably didn't want to use the word "expansion" which raises interesting questions about whether or not Diablo 4 will receive more traditional post-launch expansions in the vein of past Blizzard Entertainment games.

Diablo 4 preorders are currently available, and the game is scheduled to launch on June 6, 2023. Anyone that preorders the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 will get early access to the game starting on June 2, 2023.

With Diablo 4 essentially being a soft MMORPG in many respects, this move makes a lot of sense. Having smaller but more frequent updates of story content will help keep people like me playing.

I do hope this doesn't mean we won't see a traditional, full-scale Diablo expansion though. Past expansions like Reaper of Souls have been a big deal, and I always looked forward to seeing the new classes and cutscenes that were announced. 

Diablo 4

This game sees the return of the Demoness Lilith, but there's deeper agendas at work to uncover. After you finish the main path, more content is coming in quarterly updates, so you'll have plenty of reasons to keep on playing.

