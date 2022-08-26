Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR 2.5 live with Terror Zones and more

What you need to know

The latest pre-release patch is live for Diablo 2: Resurrected's Public Test Realm (PTR) and introduces Terror Zones and various bug fixes to the game.

Terror Zones are an optional new activity that improves the leveling process to 99.

Terror Zones scale with the player level, providing monsters at least two levels higher than the host player and dropping loot and experience based on this level.

PTR access is only available via the PC version of the game and can be accessed through the Battle.net launcher.

Diablo 2: Resurrected's Public Test Realm (PTR) 2.5 is the first addition to the game's end-game content since Uber Tristram, following up on Diablo 2's 1.11 patch that went live in August 2005. Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR 2.5 bring Terror Zones to the game, an alternative way to grind your character to level 99. Level 99 is the max character level and takes over 3 billion XP to achieve — no mean feat. Blizzard has stated with this update it wants to "offer an alternative to repeatedly farming Baal, Diablo, or Nihlathak."

What are Terror Zones?

When playing a Terror-enabled instance of the game, demons will "terrorize" a certain area of the game on an hourly basis. Only certain zones in each Act can become terrorized. Upon entering a Terror Zone, an audio cue will sound to indicate the enemies, at least two levels higher, are on their way.

The terrorized monster level is scaled off the level of the player that created the game, so keep in mind that when playing as a group, the lead player's level informs the enemies that spawn. The level scaling differs with monster rarity too. Therefore a Champion will spawn four levels higher, and a Unique five levels higher than the host player. There is a cap on the level each monster can be increased to depending on which of the three difficulties you are playing in, so make note of this before starting a game. Blizzard has specified these caps to be as follows:

Normal: Up to level 48

Up to level 48 Nightmare: Up to level 74

Up to level 74 Hell: Up to level 99

Not only will you accrue more XP from tackling these zones, but the monsters will also drop loot equal to their inflated level, making the grind for gear that much more rewarding. Purists can opt out of Terror Zones completely, but for those chasing the 'Reach level 99' achievement, this will be a welcome change to the pace of the game.

You can read more about the patch on Blizzard's website, which details the Terror Zones in full, and also lists all the bug fixes contained in the patch.

How to participate in Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR 2.5

The testing phases of patches are only available on the PC version of the game. The PTR requires the Battle.net launcher and navigating to the Diablo 2: Resurrected tab on the left-hand side. Make sure you already have Diablo 2: Resurrected installed and use the drop-down menu above the "Play" button to select "PTR: Diablo II Resurrected" and download the build.

If you're new to the intricacies of Diablo 2: Resurrected, we have deep guides on Diablo 2's runewords and the horadric cube to kick start your journey.