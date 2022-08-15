Disney and Marvel Games Showcase coming on September 9

What you need to know

Disney and Marvel are holding a games showcase on Sep. 9, 2022.

The showcase is being hosted by Blessing Adeoye Jr. of Kinda Funny.

This presentation will include new reveals for games like Marvel's Midnight Suns, as well as a first look at the Marvel game from Skydance Media and Amy Hennig.

While the summer gaming shows are winding down, a new event is on the way, with a couple of reveals that seem promising for any Marvel fans.

Disney shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that a Disney and Marvel Games Showcase is coming on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. The showcase will be hosted by Blessing Adeoye Jr, part of the cast on Kinda Funny.

The press release confirms that there'll be some new announcements at the show, with new content for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and new information on Marvel's Midnight Suns, which was recently delayed to sometime before March 2023. Additionally, there will also be a first look at the new Marvel game from Skydance New Media and former Uncharted director Amy Hennig. The game is being described as a "blockbuster action-adventure game."

Currently, there are a large number of Marvel and Star Wars games that have been announced, though details are scarce on numerous titles. In addition to a Marvel game, Skydance New Media is also working on a Star Wars title, while other currently-announced projects include a Star Wars game from Ubisoft, Respawn and Electronic Arts' three upcoming games including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Quantic Dreams' Star Wars: Eclipse, and the reportedly indefinitely-delayed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake from Aspyr.

The upcoming Marvel lineup is a bit thinner, but Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios are currently working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine, while Electronic Arts is rumored to be working on a Black Panther game.