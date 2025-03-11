The Slayer's dragon in DOOM: The Dark Ages has a name, and I want to protect them

First shown during the game's reveal, the Doom Slayer's dragon aids him in battle.

As we get ready to dive into DOOM: The Dark Ages later this year, developer id Software shared an important piece of information on Tuesday, revealing via the official DOOM Bluesky account (alongside a piece of art from the game's art director Emerson Tung) that the Doom Slayer's dragon is named Serrat.

The cybernetic dragon was first revealed alongside the game's announcement during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

At the time, the frenetic trailer showed off an array of brutal, medieval-themed weapons, closing on a pretty sweet dual reveal, with the Slayer getting into a towering Atlan mech and flying around on the back of a dragon.

While it made for an absolutely amazing trailer, the teams at id and Bethesda Softworks declined to share more on how it all works and if the dragon was named.

Immediately, it's hard not to draw a comparison to the word "serrated," which certainly seems an apt description for a clawed, toothy dragon that's been enhanced with cybernetic components.

Serrat the dragon is a key part of the gameplay

Serrat breathes fire, but he's also equipped with a machine gun. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Earlier this year during the Xbox Developer_Direct in January, id Software showed off more gameplay from DOOM: The Dark Ages, including how the dragon segments play into the overall campaign.

At multiple points, players will be able to use Serrat to go between different locations. It's not just an on-rails segment or set dressing, but an integral part of the game, complete with unique enemies and mini-bosses to take on from dragonback.

Serrat naturally breathes fire, and if that wasn't enough, he's also got a machine gun that can be used to deal with aerial demons.

In fact, Serrat and the titan-sized Atlan Mech are such a key piece of the campaign that there are going to be multiple skins for them just like the Doom Slayer, with a pack of unique cosmetics included in the Premium Edition of the game.

The decision to include these radically different types of gameplay in DOOM: The Dark Ages was made because the team decided to double-down on the single-player experience, with game director Hugo Martin noting that the dragon and mech were possible explicitly because the team didn't include any multiplayer or co-op in the game.

Game companions don't get cooler than dragons

Everything I see from DOOM: The Dark Ages has me more and more excited to play it. The dragon and mech are such cool concepts to include, and it would've been a big leap for just one to be in this game. With both, I'm ecstatic.

Yes, co-op or some type of multiplayer mode would've been cool, but weighing that against a dragon and a mech, it's just not even remotely close.

It's also extremely neat that Serrat is named. I know some people will say that it's just a name and I'm making too big a deal out of it, but names have meaning. I want to protect them and keep them safe while we kill demons together!

Having a named dragon is a more important connection that makes them a character, rather than just being another extension of the Slayer's arsenal. If anyone at Bethesda is reading this, go ahead and get the plushies ready, I'll be there in line to grab one.

Fortunately, we won't be waiting too much longer before the game arrives. DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch in May, continuing the steady clip of Xbox first-party games this year. The game is also getting some kind of campaign DLC that's included in the Premium Edition, though there's not many other details at this time.

Despite the recent delay of Fable to 2026, that slate isn't slowing down in the second half of the year, with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launching in July. Fittingly enough, it also includes the Doom Slayer as a skater for anyone that grabs the Digital Deluxe Edition.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is scheduled to launch on May 15, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, the Standard Edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone buying the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade gets two-day early access, meaning they can start playing on May 13.