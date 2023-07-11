Everspace 2 is finally releasing on Xbox and yes, it is coming Day 1 to Game Pass

What you need to know

Everspace 2 is developed by ROCKFISH Games and published by Maximum Games and was released on PC on April 6, 2023 after 2 years in Early Access.

The game will feature a 30-hour single player campaign that picks up where the first game left off with protagonist Adam Roslin.

Everspace 2 will launch on Xbox and Playstation 5 consoles on August 15 and will be available Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Series X version of Everspace 2 will support 60 FPS at launch.

Space may be the final frontier, but it is also an unlimited wealth of storytelling opportunities for game developers. Anticipation for Starfield has absolutely dominated any conversations surrounding space action RPGs this year, but that doesn't mean it's the only game in this genre.

Everspace 2, developed by ROCKFISH Games and published by Maximum Games, released to critical acclaim among PC gaming audiences early this spring and now the studios behind the success are excited to announce the console release date. On August 15 console players will be able to take to the stars in Everspace 2 on Xbox with subscribers to Xbox Game Pass getting access to the game day 1 at no additional cost.

Players will find a 30-hour single player campaign stuffed to the brim with additional side missions, distress calls with which you can assist, puzzles and plenty of other activities. There will be 6 star systems that can be explored by players as they experience Adam's journey and personal development in this emotional open world RPG.

The game is fully voiced in both English and German with additional localization in English, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and Spanish.

In addition to launching across consoles, Everspace 2 will also be getting a collector's edition that will be hitting store shelves on October 3. The Everspace 2 Stellar Edition will come bundled with a steelbook, 64-page art book, and digital soundtrack download.

The two years we spent in Early Access when developing for our PC launch has served us well in the lead up to our release on consoles and we’ve used the last few months well, polishing an already rock-solid foundation. Series X and PlayStation 5 players can look forward to exploring the star systems of EVERSPACE 2 supporting 60 FPS when we launch later this summer. Michael Schade, ROCKFISH Games