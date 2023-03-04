Grab two of our favorite controllers in this 20% GameSir sale

GameSir is a favorite brand of ours at Windows Central, regularly featuring amongst the top of our Best Of list for Xbox cloud and console controllers. GameSir has recently stormed the market with its mobile cloud controllers and is currently offering 20% off some of its hardware on Amazon, making this a great time to try the brand if you've been on the fence. We run through our two best buys.

GameSir X2 Pro Wireless Mobile Controller

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The pro edition of GameSir's mobile controller line-up is its best version yet for Xbox Cloud Gaming. With programmable buttons on the rear, and the ability to switch the magnetic buttons around, the GameSir X2 Pro is a customizable and versatile controller for gaming on the go. You can even customize the thumbsticks depending on your preference for convex or concave controls. At 20% this is an absolute steal.

Officially licensed by Xbox and designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android devices, though it can also be used for native mobile games. This ergonomically designed controller makes gaming on the move a breeze.

The GameSir X2 Pro is compatible with Android handsets 110 mm -179 mm in length, and uses GameSir's patented pivot USB connector to make fitting your smartphone seamless. The USB connectivity means you'll benefit from minimal input latency compared to a Bluetooth controller. Check out our full review of the GameSir X2 Pro and if you do take the plunge, a list of the best games to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming.



GameSir Xbox licensed G7 wired controller

(Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Another controller that offers impressive customization options, the G7 controller from GameSir comes with Nexus software to create controller profiles, in which you can map buttons, tweak D-pad diagonals, adjust thumbstick sensitivities, and modify vibrations. It's a beautifully constructed wired controller which even lets you change the faceplates. A win for those who own both the Xbox Series X and S and like to color coordinate.

GameSir's latest controller delivers a quality game experience for Xbox and Windows PCs, and an impressive array of customization options from faceplates to in-game button mapping. This is one of our favorite budget controllers.

The GameSir G7 has noticeably been modeled after the flagship Xbox Series X|S controller. It's a solid alternative for those who prefer a wired offering without scrimping on quality, and it's quite a bit cheaper than the official Xbox controller too. Check out our full review of the GameSir G7 here.



If you're looking to level up your Xbox gaming, we've got you covered with our best Xbox accessories, and watch this space for more deals.