Halo Infinite is getting a highly requested feature for the first time in November

Halo Infinite will be getting a third-person mode later this year.

Halo Infinite multiplayer first launched back in November 2021, with the campaign following in December.

Since then, the game has received a number of new modes, maps, and quality-of-life features, like the Match Composer added earlier in 2024.

Developer 343 Industries shared that Halo Infinite is getting a third-person mode in November 2024.

This mode will allow players to adjust their camera, playing Halo Infinite like a third-person shooter.

There's a big change coming for one of gaming's biggest names in first-person shooters.

Halo Infinite is getting a third-person mode, as shared by Xbox Game Studios developer 343 Industries on Friday. This comes as the Halo World Championship 2024 series is kicking off. You can see some work-in-progress footage of the mode below:

Experience a new way to play! 3rd Person Mode is coming to Halo Infinite this November 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WkDkGLx8fFOctober 4, 2024

Right now, it's not clear exactly what the mode entails, if this will be available as a toggle, or even if it'll be available in the campaign mode or if it's being constrained to multiplayer. All of the footage shown in the work-in-progress video is from the multiplayer, but time will tell.

There's no exact release date for when the third-person mode is coming to Halo Infinite, but 343 Industries notes that it can be expected at some point in November 2024.

Earlier in the year, Xbox head of consumer products John Friend noted in an interview that the team has plans for celebrating some big anniversaries of Xbox-owned franchises, including the 25th anniversary of Halo. Nov. 9, 2024 also marks the upcoming 20th anniversary of Halo 2, an original Xbox title that helped catapult the franchise into becoming a household name.

Personally, I'm looking forward to testing this third-person mode out. Options are cool, even though it'll never be the primary way that I play Halo. The mainline franchise is a first-person shooter, but if the developers can have a pleasant third-person option as well, I won't object, especially considering the games already shift to a third-person perspective when in vehicles or using turrets.

Halo Infinite is one of the best Xbox games available, and the multiplayer is currently available as a free-to-play game across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, while the campaign is paid and included in Xbox Game Pass.

