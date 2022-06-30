Halo Infinite network campaign co-op and mission replay testing begins week of July 15

What you need to know

343 Industries has shared more details regarding how online campaign co-op in Halo Infinite will work.

Players who go through Halo Infinite's campaign in co-op together will retain any progress made.

Mission replay is also entering testing at the same time as campaign co-op.

Halo Infinite network co-op campaign and mission replay flighting are now slated to begin the week of July 15.

Halo Infinite network campaign co-op is on the way, and ahead of flighting tests being opened for selected participants, developer 343 Industries has shared more on what players can expect.

343 Industries explained (opens in new tab) that, like in classic Halo games, players in Halo Infinite's campaign co-op mode will be able to earn and retain any progress when players together. This means that two through four players can go through a portion of the campaign, or the entire thing, and everyone who plays will have their progress counted.

While 343 Industries previously confirmed that campaign co-op flighting would begin in July, it's been further narrowed down to the week of July 15. Additionally, Mission Replay will be entering testing at the same time. While past Halo games were broken into traditional levels and allowed players go back replay any already-completed missions, Halo Infinite features an open-world design, making the exact parameters of a mission a bit harder to nail down.

In addition to these two widely-requested features, new Achievements are coming to the game to reward any players who do go through co-op or Mission Replay. If you want to test these features ahead of their official launch, you'll need to make sure you're signed up for the Halo Insider (opens in new tab) program. Note that progress from this testing period will not carry over to the full game.