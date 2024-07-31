Halo Infinite's latest Operation is bringing back a mode from Halo: Reach and an iconic weapon feature

Headhunter first debuted in Halo: Reach, and it's making its way to Halo Infinite soon.

Halo Infinite's latest Operation, Fleetcom, is now available, bringing a new pass for players to complete.

Operation: Fleetcom is restoring the ability to grenade jump, a mainstay of the Halo franchise.

The Headhunter mode from Halo: Reach is also being added at a later point during the Operation.

More iconic modes are coming back from across Halo's history.

Halo Infinite Operation: Fleetcom is now live, bringing a new pass for players to complete with new cosmetics to unlock. As detailed on Halo Waypoint, this Operation is also introducing some changes to rewards, with players earning Spartan Points for every match they play. Spartan Points were introduced earlier in the year, and can be spent on a rotation of returning cosmetics in the Exchange.

While it's not available right at launch, this Operation will also see the return of the Headhunter mode. First introduced back in Halo: Reach, Headhunter tasks players with gathering skulls from defeated enemies, with a player's skulls dropping all around them if they fall in combat. There's no word on exactly when Headhunter will be available except that it's coming "soon."

Halo Infinite weapon balance notes

Collect skulls and don't let your foes take yours. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In addition to the impending arrival of Headhunter, several weapons and vehicles have been tweaked, with a balance pass that's intended to make things more competitive while also restoring one big ability that's been sorely missed by a number of players: Grenade jumping! Thanks to this change, you can again use carefully-timed grenades to propel yourself up. You can see the full balance pass below:

Disruptor Damage-over-time feature returns. 8 shots to kill (2 supercombines).

MA40 Assault Rifle Adjusted error angles to give a more consistent feel, improving the Assault Rifle’s reliability.

Ravager Increased damage output—now five shots to kill instead of six. (Get ready to paint the battlefield with incendiary plasma!)

M41 SPNKR Improved damage fall off for better consistency. Slight reduction in outer damage radius. Increased maximum ammo reserves (from 6 to 8).

M392 Bandit & Bandit EVO Slower rate of fire to address community feedback around time-to-kill. Improvement to red reticle headshot accuracy.

Sentinel Beam Increased base damage. Removed damage fall off. Removed headshot multiplier.

Skewer Faster reload to give players more opportunities to utilize this weapon during combat.

S7 Sniper & CQS48 Bulldog Increased maximum ammo reserves (from 20 to 24 for the S7 Sniper; from 21 to 28 for the CQS48 Bulldog).

Grenades Grenade jumping returns! The impulse for Fragmentation, Plasma, and Spike grenade physics has been increased, giving players increased jump height.

Ravager Rebound Primary fire will now explode on direct player impact, or bounce off level geometry and explode. Primary fire will now shoot one projectile. Charged up shot will instantly kill a player on a direct hit. Increased the damage of charged shot’s area-of-effect.

Impact Commando Reduced bloom. Adjusted aim-down-sight transition time.

Volatile Skewer Trajectory now matches the default Skewer. Increased reload speed (like the default Skewer). Increased damage.

Riven Mangler Increased rate of fire. Reduced gun kick.

Stalker Rifle Ultra Three shots to kill instead of four. Increased rate of fire. Adjusted aim-down-sight transition time.

Unbound Plasma Pistol Primary fire now shoots three projectile bursts. Primary fire is now more accurate. Increased heat resistance. Charged shot now has EMP effect. Charged shot now shoots 8 projectiles (previously 6), it is slightly slower but also more accurate.

Flexfire Sniper Added animation modifier block element to barrel configuration. Increased ready initial playback modifier 0.3%.

Banshee Increased splatter damage resistance. Plasma cannons are better. Fuel rod projectile moves faster, and cooldown is reduced. Rolling to the left and right go further.

Ghost Lowered health for the Ghost's left and right wings. Decreased reverse speed. Slower strafe acceleration from side-to-side.



