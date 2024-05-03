'Hellblade 2' will be delivered in 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating cinematic film bars on non-ultrawide displays

What you need to know

Hellblade 2 is an upcoming cinematic narrative adventure from Ninja Theory.

The game will launch initially on Xbox consoles and Windows PC, as a digital-only release.

The game sports cutting-edge visual techniques and sound design, and will support ultrawide monitors.

However, it seems that the ultrawide aspect ratio will be the default, resulting in cinematic film bars on regular widescreen displays.

One of Microsoft's biggest known and most promising upcoming Xbox games for 2024 is Hellblade 2, which looks ready to set the bar for cinematic visuals for many years to come.

Hellblade 2 tells the story of Senua, a Pict warrior of ancient Scotland against a mythological middle-ages backdrop. The game is generally a narrative adventure title with next-level visuals, using heavy laser-scanning technology to digitally represent Senua and the Icelandic environment where the game will largely take place.

Details on the game are still seeping out ahead of the Xbox Showcase 2024 set for June 9, 2024, with developer Ninja Theory dropping a small hint on one of the game's fairly unique elements.

Our game camera is anamorphic with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, meaning on your average display there will be letter-boxing.May 2, 2024

Hellblade 2 will sport a locked 2.39:1 cinematic aspect ratio by default, meaning that it will have letterboxing or "film bars" on regular displays. This aspect ratio is typically reserved for movies, and is also known as PanaVision. Very few games have gone for this aspect ratio in the past. The Evil Within notoriously had film bars when it launched, but it was later patched out and made optional.

A quick look at the different aspect ratios typically used today. The standard is typically 16:9 for gaming, and 29:1 is what you will more likely see at the movie theatre. (Image credit: Windows Central)

What it does mean is that Hellblade 2 will look absolutely stunning on the best ultrawide monitors and displays. It's unclear right now if Ninja Theory will make the cinematic resolution optional for those of us with regular widescreen monitors. However, the fact Ninja Theory noted that it will result in film bars on regular displays hints that it most likely won't be an option, at least at launch.

In any case, Hellblade 2 is supposed to be a cinematic experience, played with headphones or high-end sound systems if possible. Senua suffers from internal voices, which resulted in award gongs for sound design in Hellblade 1, alongside the game's realistic and thoughtful depiction of psychosis. Hellblade is not a hack n' slash action-heavy franchise, but more of an exciting, almost meditative cinematic experience, almost unlike any other on the market.

Onwards to Hekla

Hellblade 1 was a fantastic experience and it seems that Hellblade 2 will also carry that torch. Judging by the comments on the tweet above, some are already a little disappointed by the film bar decision, but I personally enjoyed it in The Evil Within. In The Evil Within, it added a sense of claustrophobia and tension into the mix, on top of the cinematic aspects. It also gave the game a truly unique presentation in motion — and it's not exactly unheard of for video games to use 2.39:1 aspect ratios with film bars for cutscenes. Hellblade 2 is primarily a cinematic experience.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hellblade 2 launches on May 24, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, although it may come later to other systems given Microsoft's push to move Xbox games to multiplatform status. The game will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.