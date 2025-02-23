Here are all the Xbox games launching this week, from February 24 through March 2

A new week brings new games, with a new roundup for the Xbox games launching from Feb. 24, 2025 through March 2. It's been a good year so far for new games on Xbox, and that isn't slowing down this week, though admittedly, that's primarily thanks to the arrival of Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds. This sequel to 2018's Monster Hunter World brings new beasts to hunt and regions to tame.

Elsewhere, the standard edition of PGA TOUR 2K25 is also available, giving golf fans that didn't hop on the early access train a new outing.

If you missed them, don't forget to check out last week's games. Here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

February 25, 2025

Rabbit Raid (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Save your family by going on an adventure as a cute bunny. Collect berries, find secrets with bonuses, throw objects at enemies or jump on them to win. Find secret stars and change costumes. Defeat the bosses and get to the last one to save the little rabbits from captivity. Explore green fields, caves, rivers, snowy mountains, icy lakes, deserts and ruins."

February 26, 2025

Prison Loop (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Embark on a journey of anomalies and repetition in "Prison Loop," a captivating puzzle game. Trapped in a mysterious temporal loop within a high-security prison, your objective is to observe anomalies throughout the environment and react if something alerts you."

February 27, 2025

Paper Plane Arena - Shamans (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Paper Plane Arena is an interactive game experience that is designed to ease your mind and have fun popping innocent balloons. You jump into the role of a little paper plane that is supposed to rescue the world from evil balloon demons by dashing through them."

Two Point Museuem: Explorer Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Two Point County's most daring adventurers have travelled to the far reaches of the known map and returned with unique artefacts to host in your museum, along with the coordinates of a new expedition location, home to an exclusive special exhibit and events! The Explorer Edition brings a selection of decorative items to embellish your halls, walls and floors with bespoke designs and well travelled statues."

February 28, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds (Xbox Series X|S): "The unbridled force of nature runs wild and relentless, with environments transforming drastically from one moment to the next. This is a story of monsters and humans and their struggles to live in harmony in a world of duality. Fulfill your duty as a Hunter by tracking and defeating powerful monsters and forging strong new weapons and armor from the materials you harvest from your hunt as you uncover the connection between the people of the Forbidden Lands and the locales they inhabit."

PGA TOUR 2K25 (Xbox Series X|S): "New EvoSwing mechanics bring new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements. U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship, and PGA Championship make their 2K debut."