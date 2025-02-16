Here's all the Xbox games launching from February 17 through 23

The regular edition of Avowed is launching into Xbox Game Pass soon.

With a new week comes new store releases, so I've rounded up all the games launching on Xbox from Feb. 17, 2025 through February 23. By far one of the biggest arrivals is the standard edition of Obsidian Entertainment's first-person fantasy role-playing game Avowed, which (as a first-party game) is launching into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

There's also a new seafaring adventure on the way with Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. As the name sort of implies, this entry in the long-running Like a Dragon franchise is setting Goro Majima loose on the Pacific.

Here's everything launching on the Xbox store next week:

February 18, 2025

Avowed Standard Edition (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series X|S, PC): "Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment."

February 20, 2025

Cabernet (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Cabernet is a 2D narrative RPG set in a 19th century Eastern European inspired world, with a modern twist. Guide Liza, a young vampire struggling with her morality and the supernatural world she has been pulled into. Will you retain your humanity or descend further into the horror you have become? Prepare to explore a hidden world of political intrigue, class conflict, and decadent corruption."

"Cabernet is a 2D narrative RPG set in a 19th century Eastern European inspired world, with a modern twist. Guide Liza, a young vampire struggling with her morality and the supernatural world she has been pulled into. Will you retain your humanity or descend further into the horror you have become? Prepare to explore a hidden world of political intrigue, class conflict, and decadent corruption." DAMN! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "DAMN! is an electrifying twin-stick shooter that propels you into a whirlwind of action and intensity. Dive into an immersive experience with lightning-fast gameplay that will keep your adrenaline pumping and your reflexes sharp."

"DAMN! is an electrifying twin-stick shooter that propels you into a whirlwind of action and intensity. Dive into an immersive experience with lightning-fast gameplay that will keep your adrenaline pumping and your reflexes sharp." Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC): "A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure."

"A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure." Please Be Happy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Please Be Happy is a comfy, slice-of-life visual novel set in a fictional version of Wellington, New Zealand. Born as a fox in the forest of Korea, Miho carries with her the memory of a traveler who showed her kindness and spoke of home. Now more human than fox, Miho has spent a long, long time searching for her person. She arrives by airship to Wellington, one of the jewels of the floating island of New Zealand."

"Please Be Happy is a comfy, slice-of-life visual novel set in a fictional version of Wellington, New Zealand. Born as a fox in the forest of Korea, Miho carries with her the memory of a traveler who showed her kindness and spoke of home. Now more human than fox, Miho has spent a long, long time searching for her person. She arrives by airship to Wellington, one of the jewels of the floating island of New Zealand." Racing the Gods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The most epic race of all time is about to start. You have been selected as one of the drivers representing Earth. It's a race of life and death as only the fastest will survive. Do you have what it takes? The ultimate racing tournament beyond time and space awaits! The gods of our galaxy have opened the gates of their habitats."

"The most epic race of all time is about to start. You have been selected as one of the drivers representing Earth. It's a race of life and death as only the fastest will survive. Do you have what it takes? The ultimate racing tournament beyond time and space awaits! The gods of our galaxy have opened the gates of their habitats." Rock 'N Racing Off Road & Rally (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC): "Rock'N Racing Off Road offers the most entertaining and exciting races, with loads of skids, crashes and amazing jumps. You will have several modes of play, such as Cup mode, time trial and multi-player with the option of up to 4 Players at a time. In Rally Rock 'N Racing, you’ll enjoy a wide variety of natural environments, such as deserts, snow-covered mountains, forests...where you can show your skill at the wheel, competing against everyone to become the fastest. The game has several modes, such as Championship, Time Trial, Arcade, and 4-player multiplayer."

"Rock'N Racing Off Road offers the most entertaining and exciting races, with loads of skids, crashes and amazing jumps. You will have several modes of play, such as Cup mode, time trial and multi-player with the option of up to 4 Players at a time. In Rally Rock 'N Racing, you’ll enjoy a wide variety of natural environments, such as deserts, snow-covered mountains, forests...where you can show your skill at the wheel, competing against everyone to become the fastest. The game has several modes, such as Championship, Time Trial, Arcade, and 4-player multiplayer." X-Out: Resurfaced (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "You thought they’d come from space? Wrong! It’s up to you alone to stop an alien invasion from the depths of the ocean in this legendary, home computer era shoot ‘em up, dredged up and faithfully rebuilt for modern platforms – X-Out: Resurfaced!"

February 21, 2025

PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Swing your swing with new EvoSwing mechanics—new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements. The U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship make their 2K Franchise debut.