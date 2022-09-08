ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022 will feature upcoming Xbox indie games on Sept. 14

What you need to know

ID@Xbox works with indie developers to bring their unique games to Xbox platforms.

On Sept. 14, 2022, ID@Xbox will host another showcase featuring some of these upcoming titles.

Developers will have an opportunity to discuss their latest games with gameplay, announcements, interviews, and more.

Some of the featured games include Metal: Hellsinger, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and other Xbox Game Pass-bound titles.

Many of the incredible indie games available in the Xbox ecosystem are there in part because of ID@Xbox, a program at Xbox that works with talented indie developers to help make their visions a reality. The program also hosts showcases to provide a platform to these indie games, and the next event was officially announced on Thursday.

The ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022 is scheduled to air on Sept. 14, 2022 (opens in new tab), at 10:00 a.m. PT / Noon CT, with a pre-show beginning 30 minutes before the main show. During the event, which will run for approximately 90 minutes, indie developers will announce new projects, provide game updates, showcase trailers and gameplay, participate in interviews, and more. Viewers can check out the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase when it begins through the Xbox Twitch channel.

The last event hosted by the program was the ID@Xbox Showcase March 2022, which featured a number of exciting indie games — some of which have since been released to critical acclaim, like IMMORTALITY. This showcase is expected to be no different, with some of the featured games including You Suck at Parking, upcoming rhythm-based FPS Metal: Hellsinger, as well as gameplay from Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

As expected of any Xbox event, the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase will also feature games heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass in the near future. Details aren't available on everything that may be shown during the show, but some of those indie games may become some of the best Xbox Game Pass titles when they eventually release. We'll have to wait to see exactly what ID@Xbox is planning to reveal next week.