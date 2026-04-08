If you bought an Xbox controller recently: Read this — Microsoft says you might be eligible for free batteries.
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By Jez Corden published
Did you buy an Xbox controller between December 2025 and April 2026? You might be in luck.
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Did you buy an Xbox controller between December 2025 and April 2026? You might be in luck.