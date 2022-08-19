July 2022 NPD: MultiVersus claims the top spot

What you need to know

The NPD Group shared results for July 2022 spending across the video game industry in the U.S.

MultiVersus was the best-selling game of the month due to sales of the Founder's Packs.

The PS5 was the best-selling console of the month in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch still held the lead in units sold.

The latest results from the NPD Group are here, giving insight into video game hardware and software sales from across the month of July.

NPD executive director Mat Piscatella shared (opens in new tab) details for July 2022, revealing that WB Games' MultiVersus was the best-selling game of the month. Despite MultiVersus being a free-to-play fighting game, sales for the paid Founder's Packs were so high that it catapulted MultiVersus above FromSoftware's Elden Ring, which took the second place spot and remains the best-selling game of the year so far.

For hardware, the PS5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was first place in units sold, just like in the June 2022 NPD findings. Piscatella also noted that increased by 12% year-over-year to $362 million.

Below, you can find the list of best-selling games for the month. Please note that NPD tracks dollar sales, not units sold, and that some publishers don't provide digital data.

July 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

1. MultiVersus

2. Elden Ring

3. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3*

5. Call of Duty: Vanguard

6. MLB: The Show 22**

7. Mario Kart 8*

8. Digimon Survive

9. Minecraft

10. F1 22

11. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

14. Overwatch

15. Pokémon Legends Arceus

16. Nintendo Switch Sports*

17. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

18. Far Cry 6

19. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

20. Monster Hunter Rise

*Denotes no digital sales tracked

**Denotes no Xbox and Nintendo Switch digital sales

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

1. Elden Ring

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3. Pokémon Legends Arceus*

4. Horizon Forbidden West

5. MLB The Show 22**

6. Call of Duty: Vanguard

7. Gran Turismo 7

8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

9. Mario Kart 8*

10. Madden NFL 22

11. Minecraft

12. Nintendo Switch Sports*

13. FIFA 22

14. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

15. Monster Hunter Rise

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

18. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

19. Mario Party Superstars*

20. Dying Light 2 Stay Human

That's all for this month's report!