Microsoft is raising Xbox Series X and Game Pass prices in most countries

What you need to know

Microsoft is raising the price of the Xbox Series X around the world except in the U.S, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Japan, matching the price of the PS5.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate monthly prices are also going up.

Xbox Game Pass will go from $10 a month to $11 a month, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate going from $15 a month to $17 a month.

If you haven't bought an Xbox Series X yet and you don't live in the U.S, you might want to act fast.



Speaking with The Verge, Microsoft shared on Wednesday that it is finally raising prices for the Xbox Series X, with prices going up around the world except in U.S, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Japan.

This means that in most countries, the Xbox Series X again matches the price of the PS5, going for £479.99 in the UK and for €549.99 in European countries. Sony had previously raised the price of its console in 2022, citing economic challenges around the world.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” says Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in a statement to The Verge.

Xbox Game Pass is also catching a price increase. The regular subscription is going from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate going from $14.99 to $16.99 a month.

Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Series S pricing will remain where it is, with the current white model widely available at $250. A black variant with a 1 TB internal SSD is slated to launch on Sep. 1, 2023 for $350.

Over the last couple of years, Microsoft waited to raise prices on games, eventually following Sony in launching major titles at $70 starting earlier in 2023.

Windows Central's take

The Xbox Game Pass price hike has been a long, long, long time coming, and really isn't surprising. It's also not that bad of a price hike, and I really don't think there'll be much pushback there, especially if Microsoft nails the execution on major upcoming first-party games like Starfield.

The Xbox Series X price hike, on the other hand, feels like a mistake. I understand Microsoft is taking a loss on the console, but it still feels like a bad move at a time when you want more players coming to your ecosystem, not less.