One of the most downloaded mobile apps of 2022 is coming to Xbox

During the IGN x ID@Xbox Showcase today we saw the first console reveal trailer for Stumble Guys. This 32-player party battle royale game started its life out as a mobile app developed by Kitka Games and quickly shot its way up to the popularity charts to be one of the most downloaded apps of 2022 when it was acquired by Scopely—the company behind titles like MONOPOLY GO, Star Trek Fleet Command, and MARVEL Strike Force. Stumble Guys will be falling all over itself when it launches first on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year with full cross-platform support.

Stumble Guys is a constantly evolving live service game that constantly offers players new ways to interact within its world. From races on foot, to vehicles, to first person "Stumbler" mode there is always something new to experience. This is, in part, the reason why the game has garnered such a social following with a community that has racked up a staggering 45+ billion engagements across TikTok, Youtube and Discord.

With cross-progression for existing accounts at launch and crossplay coming soon after, we’re welcoming more people to join the party with current friends and all-new ones--wherever they play games. Jamie Berger, Senior VP of Marketing

Customization is an important aspect to Stumble Guys, but players do not need to fear that they'll lose their favorite skins, emotes or other rare collectibles if they switch from mobile to PC or console, as cross-buy will be enabled for your in-game purchases regardless of the platform you are playing on. If this is the first time you've heard of Stumble Guys, you can head on over to the game's website to sign up for early access and receive a limited edition Punch emote, Pow footsteps, and Golden Gloves skin to get your collection started.

With it's brightly colored and overly saturated aesthetic, continuous rotation of games and tournaments and partnerships with brands like NERF, Stumble Guys is sure to tap into the Fall Guys and Roblox crossover player bases.