Our Daniel Rubino chats Microsoft vs FTC on This Week in Tech
Our Editor in Chief jumped on This Week in Tech to discuss Microsoft's upcoming closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard.
The court cases about Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard are complicated and ongoing. The FTC won't let them be or purchase Activision Blizzard and CoD. Hearings have been on Twitter and TV but your patience for it may be empty. To help you out, This Week in Tech discussed the purchase in its most recent episode.
Among the panel in the latest episode of TWiT was our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino. He joined Dan Patterson and Abrar Al-Heeti as guests on the show hosted by Leo Laporte.
In addition to the Activision Blizzard deal, Rubino and the panel discussed Amazon Prime Day driving online sales, Elon Musk making Twitter lose money, and AI's relationship with social media. In other AI news, the group chatted about Hollywood studios proposing a contract that would allow them to use the likeness of people for eternity through the power of artificial intelligence.
Here's the full rundown of the episode, which can be viewed on YouTube:
- FTC loses appeals court bid to temporarily block Microsoft-Activision deal.
- Microsoft wins FTC fight to buy Activision Blizzard.
- Amazon Prime Day Drives Online Sales Up 6.1%, Lags Estimate.
- Here's what shoppers bought on Amazon Prime Day 2023. Amazon sues EU in first US challenge to Digital Services Act.
- Elon Musk says Twitter cash flow is still negative amid 50% drop in ad revenue.
Congressional Report Finds Meta and Tax Prep Companies “Recklessly” Shared Taxpayers’ Data.
- Can AI solve the problems with social media?
- Kathy Baxter: Here's what could go wrong if we don't take AI safety seriously.
- Sarah Silverman is suing OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement.
- The shady world of Brave selling copyrighted data for AI training.
Hollywood studios proposed AI contract that would give them likeness rights ‘for the rest of eternity’.
- Fran Drescher Slams Bob Iger’s ‘Repugnant’ and ‘Tone Deaf’ Strike Comments: If I Were Disney, ‘I Would Lock Him Behind Doors’.
- Oppenheimer actors walk out of UK premiere as Hollywood stars join writer strike.
- How is TikTok doing right now?
- That dangerous TikTok trend on the Today Show? It was fake.
- First Amendment org challenges restrictions on TikTok at Texas universities.
- Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded ‘Speak Now’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 2023’s Biggest Week.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.