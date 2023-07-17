Our Daniel Rubino chats Microsoft vs FTC on This Week in Tech

The court cases about Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard are complicated and ongoing. The FTC won't let them be or purchase Activision Blizzard and CoD. Hearings have been on Twitter and TV but your patience for it may be empty. To help you out, This Week in Tech discussed the purchase in its most recent episode.

Among the panel in the latest episode of TWiT was our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino. He joined Dan Patterson and Abrar Al-Heeti as guests on the show hosted by Leo Laporte.

In addition to the Activision Blizzard deal, Rubino and the panel discussed Amazon Prime Day driving online sales, Elon Musk making Twitter lose money, and AI's relationship with social media. In other AI news, the group chatted about Hollywood studios proposing a contract that would allow them to use the likeness of people for eternity through the power of artificial intelligence.

Here's the full rundown of the episode, which can be viewed on YouTube: