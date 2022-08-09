Overwatch to stop selling loot boxes on August 30

What you need to know

Overwatch is being replaced by Overwatch 2 when the latter's PvP portion launches.

If you want to buy more loot boxes in Overwatch, you've only got a short time left before this feature is gone.

Blizzard Entertainment shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that Overwatch loot boxes will be removed from sale on Aug. 30, 2022. Players will still be able to earn loot boxes after the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event for a short period of time, but no new loot boxes will be available for purchase. Additionally, any unopened loot boxes will automatically be opened shortly before the launch of Overwatch 2.

This is likely meant to aid in the transition between the two games, as Overwatch 2 will be replacing the original Overwatch. Overwatch 2 will also not be using loot boxes. Instead, the game will be using the currently popular Battle Pass method, though there'll also be premium currency and direct purchases outside of the Battle Pass.

The multiplayer component of Overwatch 2 is launching first, with the PvE story experience coming at a later date, though there's no release date for the latter right now.

Overwatch 2 is currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 4, 2022 as a free-to-play game across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.