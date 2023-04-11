Redfall hero trailer dives into Jacob's spectral powers in this Xbox and PC shooter

What you need to know

A new hero trailer for Redfall is dedicated to Jacob Boyer, the mysterious sniper in the cast of playable characters.

The trailer shows how Jacob got his spectral powers, including a vampiric eye and a raven companion.

Redfall is slated to launch on May 2, 2023, exclusively on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC.

Another trailer for Redfall is here, focusing on another member of the core cast.

This time, the Redfall hero trailer is for Jacob Boyer, a former private military contractor who become altered due to a bizarre encounter with a vampire on a mission gone wrong.

As shared by IGN (opens in new tab), Jacob's abilities include a raven that marks different enemies, a cloak which hides Jacob and increased his mobility, and finally a ghost sniper rifle called Heartstopper, which can quickly deal massive damage. You can check out the hero trailer for Jacob below:

Windows Central's take

I really enjoy the style of these trailers that Arkane Austin and Bethesda are doing for each of the playable characters. All of them seem appealing, but I'm really leaning towards going with Jacob for my first playthrough.

I'm also curious about when we'll learn about the two post-launch characters that are included in the hero pass...

