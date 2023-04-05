Redfall hero trailer shows off Layla's strange abilities and vampire ex-boyfriend

What you need to know

Redfall is the next big game from Arkane Studios' Austin branch, pitting players against a vampiric invasion.

The latest trailer for Redfall shows off how Layla got her powers, as well as showing her abilities in action, including having her summon her vampire ex-boyfriend to the fray.

Redfall is slated to launch on May 2, 2023, exclusively on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC.

We've got a new look at Redfall, this time focused in on one particular playable character.

In a new series of Redfall trailers, Bethesda is showing off each of the individual heroes in a little more depth. First up is Layla, a medical student who has gained some odd telekinetic powers, which come in handy for going on the attack or defense against the vampiric invaders in the town.

As detailed by IGN (opens in new tab), Layla has three main powers. Her first ability allows her to summon an umbrella, blocking anything from getting through. Her second ability is a telekenetic lift, bringing herself or an ally into the air to an otherwise-inaccessible area. Her ultimate ability has her summon her vampiric ex-boyfriend, Jason. You can check out the trailer below:

Layla's performance actress, Queen Noveen, took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to talk about how she loves Layla's sass and personality, and is looking forward to the launch of the game. Layla is joined by Remi, Devinder, and Jacob at launch, while two characters are being added to Redfall at some point post-launch.

Redfall is currently scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC on May 2, 2023. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.

Windows Central's take

Even by Arkane's high artistic standards, Redfall just looks stylish. I love the approach to showing each of these characters, and I'm looking forward to seeing the hero trailers for the other three, as well as the two post-launch characters, whenever they arrive.

