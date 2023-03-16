Redfall story trailer introduces the Vampire Gods in this Xbox and PC shooter

What you need to know

A new trailer for Redfall is all about the frequently-teased "Vampire Gods" who helped start the vampiric outbreak in the town of Redfall.

Redfall is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2, 2023.

Anyone eager to see more of developer Arkane Austin's next big game will be happy to know there's a new story trailer to check out.

The story trailer for Redfall is focused on the Vampire Gods, the founders of the vampiric plague that is now ransacking the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. The vampires in Redfall are products of rogue science, and there's a clear chain of command with different kinds of vampires all the way up to the Vampire Gods at the top. You can check out the story trailer for Redfall below:

Redfall was first revealed back during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2021. The game will be the first Xbox first-party game launched by Arkane Austin, and is one of several games making up the first wave of Xbox exclusive titles from Bethesda Softworks since Microsoft acquired Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

As a huge fan of past Arkane Studios games — seriously, play Prey if you haven't yet, it's a masterpiece on modern hardware — I've been interested in Redfall since it was first revealed, but this trailer is one of the best yet. I love the detail in the Vampire Gods and how they all seem unique. I'm still trying to figure out which character to choose for my first playthrough through.

I also really like how two more characters and some other goodies are being added through the Bite Back Upgrade (opens in new tab), which I can grab and simply play the regular game through Xbox Game Pass.

