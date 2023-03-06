Arkane Studios confirms Redfall will have crossplay support between PC and Xbox consoles
Arkane's upcoming FPS, Redfall will allow players across Xbox and PC platforms to slay vampires together through crossplay.
What you need to know
- Arkane Studios recently held a Q&A on its Discord servers answering questions about their upcoming FPS, Redfall.
- Among the many questions answered, the biggest highlight is that Redfall will have crossplay between Xbox and PC.
- This crossplay support will allow Xbox players on console and PC Game Pass to play with PC players on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
On February 20th, 2023, Arkane Studios celebrated the announced release date for their upcoming open-world, co-op FPS, Redfall, by holding a Q&A session on the official Arkane Discord server. During this Q&A session, one person asked about the functionality of Redfall's crossplay support.
🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.🗣️ Question credit: QuietGamer90📰 Read full #AskArkane Q&A here: https://t.co/oFxyDbBg2j pic.twitter.com/9wl8uWhNniMarch 6, 2023
Arkane has stated that Redfall's crossplay feature will be supported for Xbox consoles, PC Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Games. Allowing Xbox console players and PC players across aforementioned platforms to play together. Which the company reiterated today on Twitter.
The full Q&A (opens in new tab)also contained questions on Redfall's dynamic difficulty scaling when playing in multiplayer, its gameplay mechanics, and more.
This is exciting news for gamers looking forward to playing Redfall with their friends online. Taking advantage of Xbox Game Pass and combining it with crossplay so Xbox players can team up with their friends who bought the game on almost any online PC platform is one of the many reasons, why Redfall is looking to be one of the best Xbox Games, coming out later this year.
Redfall
The once-peaceful town of Redfall has been taken over by a horde of bloodthirsty vampires. With no way out and no hopes of rescue, you must band together with a team of survivors to fight off the undead menace and escape with your humanity intact.
Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab) | Steam (GMG) (opens in new tab)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Upgrade your Xbox gaming experience with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This online subscription service combines Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Game, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming in one grand package. With this, you will be able to play a huge library of critically acclaimed Xbox titles, with hundreds added every month, for a small monthly fee.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab)
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central.
