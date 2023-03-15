Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

What you need to know

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person open-world game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The game was one of two timed PS5 console exclusives signed by Bethesda Softworks prior to the publisher being acquired by Microsoft, and it first launched on March 25, 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 12, and will be available across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs.

All versions of the game are getting a new update called The Spider's Thread that adds additional story content, a new game mode, and more.

Xbox players that have been looking forward to another game from Bethesda Softworks won't be waiting too much longer.

Bethesda Softworks shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo is launching on Xbox Game Pass on April 12, 2023, and will be available through the service (or to purchase) on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

All versions of Ghostwire: Tokyo are getting some new content through The Spider's Thread update. There's a new gauntlet mode with 30 different stages to clear, and while players will be sent back to the beginning if they fail at any point, they can unlock some permanent upgrades to make the next run easier. In the main game, there's some new story content, included some new creepy areas to explore and some extended cutscenes.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was one of two timed PS5 console exclusives that were signed before Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media was acquired by Microsoft. The other game was Deathloop from Arkane Lyon, which came to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass back in 2022.

Tango Gameworks shadow dropped a completely new game earlier in the year, Hi-Fi Rush, which was the first Xbox exclusive game launched by Bethesda Softworks as an Xbox first-party developer. In our review of Hi-Fi Rush, staff writer Zachary Boddy noted that "From beginning to end, Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythmic thrill ride replete with stunning art design, fantastically fun gameplay, and a surprisingly evocative narrative of friendship and determination."

Windows Central's take

With the upcoming launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox platforms, all of Bethesda Softworks' pre-existing exclusivity commitments are done. It's a big year for Bethesda and Xbox, with more games coming in the form of Arkane Austin's Redfall and Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, both of which I absolutely can't wait to play.