Star Wars Jedi: Survivor revealed, coming in 2023 to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

If you enjoyed Respawn Entertainment's 2019 Jedi adventure, you're in luck.

At Star Wars Celebration 2022 on Friday, a teaser trailer for the sequel was revealed. It's called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Like the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it stars Cal Kestis as the protagonist, a young Jedi who survived the events of Order 66. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

The teaser shows our hero and his robot companion BD-1 fighting off enemy threats like Inquisitors, while also gazing at a mysterious person in a bacta tank. The game is described as taking place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, or ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

“Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we’re thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games. “We could not be more excited to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and this next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey with players around the world.”

Like its predecessor, it's being developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, the latter of which previously confirmed that a sequel was in development, though no other details were given. The game doesn't have a release date, but is currently slated to arrive at some point in 2023.

Notably, Electronic Arts is looking to launch a remake and a "major IP" in the first quarter of 2023. The publisher then went on to confirm that the Dead Space remake would launch on Jan. 27, 2023. As such, it's possibly that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being aimed to launch before April 2023.

The game is a current-generation exclusive, meaning it's only coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5. Stig Asmussen, game director at Respawn Entertainment, notes that the team will share more later this year. Asmussen also confirmed that the game will take advantage of the ultra-fast SSDs in the new consoles, as well as utilizing ray-traced lighting thanks to the additional processing power.