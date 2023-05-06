Starfield has leaked its ESRB Rating, giving us a glimpse of the game's features

What you need to know

Starfield's ESRB Rating has inadvertently "leaked" on its official Twitter page, ahead of an official ESRB listing.

The game is reported to be rated Mature (+17) and it will contain scenes of violence, blood, suggestive themes, strong language, and use of drugs.

Starfield is an upcoming upcoming open-world RPG by Bethesda that's set to release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Sept 2023.

Today, Bethesda may have accidentally "leaked" the ESRB rating for Starfield, an upcoming sci-fi open-world RPG where players travel through space to uncover the mysteries of the universe. The "leak" comes from an image that serves as the banner image for Starfield's official Twitter page. The ESRB is the United States parental advisory board for media, and typically rates games on the basis of their content. Bethedsa's ESRB rating has not been publicly shared previously until they placed a stamp for it on their Twitter banner.

Leaked ESRB rating taken from Starfield's official Twitter page banner (Image credit: Bethesda)

According to the banner image, Starfield will be rated M (Mature +17) and it will contain the following content:

Violence

Blood

Suggestive Themes

Strong Language

Use of Drugs

We already know the game sports violence and blood owing to Starfield's previous reveal trailer. Use of drugs, suggestive themes, and strong language are also all typical of Bethesda's previous games, which revolve around giving the player a huge degree of freedom. Starfield has been described as "NASApunk," where players will be able to live out a spacefaring fantasy akin to shows like Firefly or Cowboy Bebop.

Windows Central's take

The full ESRB rating has yet to be shared, and may contain further details than what has been offered here. Given the mature content of Bethesda's other franchises like Fallout and Elder Scrolls, it is perhaps unsurprising that Starfield will be rated Mature (+17) as well.

The ESRB will more than likely make an official announcement of Starfield's full rating very soon or during the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023. So, stay tuned as we wait for Starfield's formal ESRB rating confirmation.

Starfield is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Xbox titles in recent memory. Given the disappointing launch of Redfall, which even Microsoft's Phil Spencer has commented on, the pressure is on now more than ever on Bethesda to deliver what many fans are hoping will be one of the best Xbox games once it finally materializes.

Starfield is set to release for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC via Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on Sept. 6, 2023.