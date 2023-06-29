Stray finally gets a release date for Xbox

What you need to know

Stray was released to PC and Playstation by Annapurna Interactive in July of 2022.

The title was a timed console exclusive to Playstation, but there were hints that it was coming to Xbox eventually.

Annapurna Interactive released a new trailer for Stray on Xbox with a release date of August 10.

Stray will not release on Game Pass.

Xbox fans are finally getting a chance to experience one Stray, the cat game from Annapurna Interactive that dominated headlines when it released in 2022 as a timed exclusive for Playstation consoles. Stray lets players control an adorable little cat in a futuristic dystopia where humans have long been replaced by a civilization of AI.

While there were plenty of hints that Stray would be coming to Xbox, including reveals that it had been giving a rating for Xbox by the ESRB, there were no official announcements until the Annapurna Interactive showcase today. Stray was given an official Xbox release date of August 10 and will be available on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

PC players did not have to wait for the exclusivity period to end, as Stray was released on PC last year alongside the Playstation release. You can check out our PC review of Stray while you wait for it to come to Xbox. Annapurna Interactive announced an additional 6 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, though Stray was unfortunately not among them.