This infographic revealing Xbox's massive gaming roadmap is daunting

Xbox has games, finally.

After what felt like a bit of a lost decade for Xbox first-party content, a spree of acquisitions that include Activision-Blizzard, ZeniMax, and independent outfits like Obsidian has really changed Xbox's fortunes. Microsoft is now, finally, without a doubt, hitting its stride with first-party content, and for users on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S, it couldn't come soon enough. Furthermore, all of these games are available "for free" on Xbox Game Pass, sweetening the deal.

Recent heavy hitters like Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle have done some critical reception heavy lifting for Xbox, while games like Forza Horizon 5 and Age of Empires II are gearing up for a PlayStation 5 launch for the first time. But what lies beyond?

Recently, Xbox content creator and graphic designer @Klobrille created this infographic, giving us a detailed look at what you can expect from upcoming Xbox games in the near and long term future.

Xbox Studios Roadmap | March 2025 Update• Added Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4• Added Avowed to on-going• Moved Fable to 2026• 2025 is now highlighted properly pic.twitter.com/Ne7ra39U9zMarch 19, 2025

Of course, the graphic below only includes games we actually know about. Only recently, Blizzard President Johanna Faries teased during an interview that the World of Warcraft firm is making new bets ahead of its Blizzcon convention, and there are rumors that an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is around the corner too.

So, so many Xbox games

And this won't include the secret projects ... (Image credit: @Klobrille on X/Twitter

Some of the games on this list seem to be coming along nicely. Fable was only recently shown off in shiny new pre-alpha footage, giving us a closer glimpse at the high-quality action combat Playground Games is gunning for. We've also had a look at Perfect Dark and Clockwork Revolution gameplay in the past too. Some, however, are more closely shrouded in mystery. Contraband was announced years ago, and documents I have suggest it was originally targeting a 2021 launch window — that was before the pandemic struck. It's unclear what Rare's "Everwild," Hideo Kojima's "OD" and Ninja Theory's "Project Mara" even are, and other titles like Blade and Elder Scrolls VI haven't seen gameplay revealed as of yet.

The most intriguing imminent games are likely Gears of War: E-Day, and State of Decay 3. E-Day takes us back to the early days of the war with the Locust horde, and State of Decay 3 looks set to deliver the "proof of concept" that State of Decay 1 and 2 offered, limited only by its tech and budget. I expect we'll see both of these games detailed in full at Xbox's as-of-yet-unannounced-but-almost-certainly-real June Showcase, which has become a staple marketing show of the summer.

What are you looking forward to the most? Hit the comments!