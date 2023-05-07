This new Xbox / PC game trailer reveal looks suspiciously too good to be true

What you need to know

A new gameplay trailer has been revealed for an upcoming MMORPG called Chrono Odyssey developed by NPIXEL.

The trailer showcases the title's highly detailed graphics, souls-inspired combat, unique time manipulation mechanics, open-world setting, and more.

Chrono Odyssey is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and PC but the release date has not been announced as of yet.

On May 3, 2023, a new gameplay trailer was uploaded for Chrono Odyssey, an upcoming MMORPG created by South Korean-based developer NPIXEL. The premise is that players take on the role of adventurers exploring the high-fantasy world of Setera. Players will journey far and wide to uncover the land's secrets, take up quests from the locals to earn riches, discover the power to manipulate time itself, and defend the world from monstrous alien invaders called the Void.

This game was unveiled back in 2020 with a cinematic reveal trailer, now three years later, we finally get a glimpse as to what Chrono Odyssey's gameplay will look like.

According to the gameplay trailer and the gameplay breakdown article from Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), Chrono Odyssey will take players on an unforgettable journey through a vast open-world where their actions will change the world around them. It will also boast impressive graphics with artistically rich character designs, gorgeous special effects, and realistic weather and lighting effects.

The combat system is looking just as impressive as it resembles soulslike action games on the surface — with emphasis on reaction timing like parrying enemy attacks and analyzing your opponent's attack patterns to find the opportune moment to strike. Chrono Odyssey will allow players to pick one of six classes: Swordsman, Sorcerer, Berserker, Ranger, Assassin, and Paladin. Each class has a unique fighting style and can equip two weapon types that the player can swap between in the middle of combat to diversify their playstyle.

The combat also features a unique gameplay mechanic that will be crucial to a player's survival in Chrono Odyssey — the Chronotector. This magical artifact will allow players to stop or even rewind time to give them a tactical advantage in a fight.

(Image credit: NPIXEL)

Like most MMOs, Chrono Odyssey will feature Raids — boss fights/dungeons where players must band together to overcome the odds. One such Raid boss that players will have to confront will be the Eltanius, a gigantic eldritch, wyvern-looking beast requiring dozens of players to take down.

Chrono Odyssey will be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. However, no official release has been given at this time or if the Xbox version will be coming to Xbox Game Pass's library.

Windows Central's take

From the gameplay trailer and premise, Chrono Odyssey leaves a mighty impression. The graphics are gorgeous and the idea of incorporating time-manipulation mechanics during combat is something I don't think has been attempted in MMOs before. The same goes for the clearly soulslike-inspired combat system as most MMOs tend to be inspired by the combat system seen in World of Warcraft.

That being said, a word of caution is still advisable as the gameplay trailer doesn't give a disclaimer of whether or not the gameplay is representative of the final build as most gameplay trailers do nowadays. That means that what we're seeing here is 100% accurate of the final product or it could be footage from an early build of the game that could radically change for better or worse when Chrono Odyssey officially releases.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chrono Odyssey. We'll be keeping an eye on this upcoming Xbox/PC title to see if it can live up to the hype produced from this trailer or even stand up to titans of the MMO genre like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV when it eventually releases.