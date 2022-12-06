Trinity Fusion is coming to Xbox with a free demo available now

What you need to know

Angry Mob Games announces Trinity Fusion for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with no official release date.

A free demo for Trinity Fusion is now available to download on Xbox consoles until Dec 12, 2022.

Trinity Fusion is an upcoming action-roguelike indie game with a story centered around saving a multiverse from destruction.

Indie publisher/developer Angry Mob Games announced today its upcoming action-roguelike title, Trinity Fusion, which will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime in the future. In addition, they have uploaded a free demo for Trinity Fusion, which is now available for Xbox players to download and try. However, the demo will only be available for a limited time until Dec 12, 2022.

Trinity Fusion follows the adventures of Maya, a dimension-hopping warrior out to save the multiverse from evil mutants and robots seeking to destroy it along with all humanity. Aided by three parallel-universe versions of herself, Maya must travel between dimensions to eradicate ravenous monsters and fuse alternative worlds to keep the timelines from being destroyed by time paradoxes.

The gameplay will have the player control each of Maya's parallel counterparts and use their abilities to explore procedurally-generated, gritty sci-fi levels filled with dangerous adversaries. Players will battle monsters using an advanced combat system featuring intricate combos, defensive mobility options, and an arsenal of flashy weaponry.

You can unlock permanent upgrades and new starting points as you liberate each alternative dimension in Trinity Fusion. Should your crusade come to a screeching halt, you can start again in a new reality for a better chance at success.

There is currently no word on the official release date for Trinity Fusion, nor is there word if this upcoming Xbox title will join Xbox Game Pass. So stay tuned, for we shall be on the lookout for news when Trinity Fusion officially launches on Xbox.

