The Trygon Update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is live, bringing the titular Tyranid foe as a new enemy into the game alongside a new Operation, weapon, cosmetics, and more.

The new Operation is called Exfiltration, tasking players with rescuing a Tech-Priest while dealing with Tyranid threats, including the Trygon. This massive creature rounds out the existing list of enemies in Space Marine 2, providing a new challenge as it burrows underground to launch surprise attacks.

In addition to the established kits, players will be able to wield a new weapon against this beast, the Inferno Pistol, which has been added to PvP and Operations for the Assault, Vanguard, Sniper and Heavy classes.

Coinciding with this update is the launch of the Space Wolves Chapter Pack, letting players deck out their Space Marines with livery and weapon decals used by the Wolves of Fenris. Here is everything included in the Space Wolves Chapter Pack:

Space Wolves Chapter Champion (Vanguard)

Space Wolves Chapter Weapon Skins (Bolt Carbine, Chainsword and Thunder Hammer)

Space Wolves Great Companies Cosmetics (Armour, Heraldry, Company Markings)

Cosmetics for the 12 Great Companies.

There's also an Imperial Fists Champions Pack, which includes a new Tactical Champion and Plasma Incinerator skin.

Last but not least, Prestige ranks are being introduced, allowing players who have maxed out their classes to start the journey again, but with some unique cosmetic rewards to go alongside each Prestige.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been a hit for Saber Interactive, Focus Entertainment, and Games Workshop, reaching 6 million players as of January 2025.

While Space Marine 3 has been announced, this game is still a ways off, and the developers are continuing to work on new updates for Space Marine 2, with a Horde mode planned for later this year.

In our review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, I wrote that "Overall, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a blast. It feels like the kind of game that used to be frequent in a bygone era but with bigger enemy hordes and better image quality."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.