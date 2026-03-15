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You might remember that just a few days ago, I covered the release of an Original Xbox emulator on Android.

Now, in a strange bit of timing, developers have released an Xbox 360 emulator for iOS and Mac.

Even more surprisingly, some games already appear to be playable. That raises an obvious question. Is this too good to be true, or can you really revisit the Xbox 360 era on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac?

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What is XeniOS and how does it work?

XeniOS - Forza 3, Sonic Unleashed & 7 Other Games Tested | iPhone 17 Pro Max - YouTube Watch On

XeniOS is an experimental emulator designed to let users run Xbox 360 games directly on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It is based on the existing Xenia emulator for Windows, but this fork of the project focuses specifically on Apple’s ecosystem.

It is an ambitious goal, and it is still unclear how far the project can realistically go. According to the project documentation, XeniOS relies on JIT to execute translated game code, which allows Xbox 360 software to run on Apple hardware.

Despite Apple now allowing some emulators on its App Store, XeniOS still has to be sideloaded. That is because it requires JIT to run games, something Apple typically restricts for security reasons.

Massive shout-out to Retro Spirit as well. They were the first to upload a guide and proper gameplay testing on YouTube, so be sure to check them out if you enjoy retro-focused content.

If you do want to try this for yourself, Retro Spirit's guide is linked down below:

How To Play Xbox 360 Games On iPhone or iPad - XeniOS setup tutorial - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned when covering the Original Xbox emulator on Android, emulators themselves are legal. The issue usually comes down to how people obtain games, so if you attempt this yourself, you should only use copies of games you legally own.

Since the project is still in alpha, compatibility is still very limited. The documentation warns users to expect crashes, bugs, and major differences between games while development continues.

That said, it already appears more stable than the Original Xbox emulator for Android I recently covered. There are already several posts showcasing the emulator on r/EmulationOniOS, which is a promising start for something that has only just entered alpha.

🗨️ Are you excited about Xbox 360 emulation on iOS?

Emulation has certainly come a long way, and honestly, this is a development I never expected to see.

With that said, I would love to hear your thoughts on emulation in general. Would you consider trying an Xbox 360 emulator on iOS, or does this feel like a step too far?

Let me know in the comments, and make sure you take part in the poll below:

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