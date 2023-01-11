Xbox and Bethesda confirm Developer_Direct games show for January

What you need to know

Microsoft confirmed Windows Central's recent report of an upcoming Developer_Direct games presentation.

This show will be held on January 25 and will feature Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Starfield will not be at this show, and is getting its own show at some point in the future.

Recent reports have been confirmed! Anyone that plays games on Xbox or Windows PC can soon look forward to a showing for what's next from the Xbox first-party lineup.

Microsoft confirmed Windows Central's recent report (opens in new tab), affirming that a new Developer_Direct show is being held on Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. This show will take a look at new titles and updates from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, including Forza Motorsport from Turn 10 Studios, Minecraft Legends from Mojang Studios, The Elder Scrolls Online from ZeniMax Online Studios, and Redfall from Arkane Austin.

In line with Windows Central's report, the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game Starfield, which is being developed by Bethesda Game Studios, will not be at this show. Instead, the press release (via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab)) notes that Starfield will be getting its own dedicated show at some point in the future.

Windows Central's take

As usual, our editor Jez Corden had accurate reporting with the days and even the games that would be featured here.

I appreciate Xbox and Bethesda addressing that Starfield will have its own dedicated show later, as if this hadn't been brought up, there would've been disappointment. The branding for this show makes me think this is a new format Xbox is trying out, so I'm excited to see how it works, especially with the developers presenting gameplay footage and talking about their games. I'm also just excited to hopefully get release dates.