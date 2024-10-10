"The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility." Xbox president Sarah Bond confirms you'll be able to buy and play games on Android from November.

The Xbox App will soon support buying and playing games, at least on Android devices.

What you need to know

Microsoft recently merged the Xbox App with the Xbox Game Pass app, with the former gaining most of the now-deprecated latter's functions.

Following a court ruling requiring Google to open its U.S. mobile storefront, Xbox president Sarah Bond confirmed that Xbox App users will be able to buy games and play them through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android.

These new features will roll out at some point in November 2024.

Big changes are coming for Xbox users on Android.

Starting in November, Xbox App users on Android devices will be able to buy games and play them through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as shared by Xbox president Sarah Bond on Thursday via Threads. This comes shortly after Google was ordered by a court to open up its mobile storefront in the U.S, with the changes taking effect on Nov. 1, 2024.



"The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android," Bond said.





This comes as Microsoft recently combined the Xbox App and the Xbox Game Pass app, with the former gaining most of the latter's features. The Xbox Game Pass app has been deprecated, with Xbox Cloud Gaming currently moved to Xbox.com/play.

With support for buying and streaming games added to the Xbox App on Android devices in November, players will be able to instantly buy a game and then play it through Xbox Cloud Gaming, delivering on a feature that's been promised to Xbox players for years.

Xbox Cloud Gaming remains mostly exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier of Microsoft's subscription service, which also grants day one access to new first-party games.

Xbox has big plans on mobile

Following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King back in 2023, Microsoft Gaming executives have repeatedly espoused plans to create an Xbox Mobile Store. Earlier in the year, Bond indicated this store would launch in July 2024, but October has arrived and the store is still not available, although players have discovered a web page for the store.

Microsoft currently plans for this Xbox Mobile Store to begin with first-party franchises like Mojang's Minecraft and King's Candy Crush, though Bond indicated that the store would open up to third-party games from different partners over time.