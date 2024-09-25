Xbox mobile apps are being streamlined, combining Xbox Game Pass and Xbox apps together

Soon you'll be using one app for most of your Xbox needs.

What you need to know

The Xbox and Xbox Game Pass mobile apps for Android and iOS are being streamlined.

Many of the Xbox Game Pass app's functions are being added to the main Xbox app, while the Xbox Game Pass will no longer be available to download in November.

This update will be rolling out to Xbox beta members first, and will be coming to all users soon after.

The Xbox mobile experience is getting slightly less convoluted.

Microsoft is combining the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass mobile apps on Android and iOS, the company shared on Wednesday. Currently, players can use the Xbox mobile app for tracking achievements, joining party chat, and keeping up with friends, while the Xbox Game Pass app is used for checking what games are available through the subscription service, as well as allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to use Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Later this week, Xbox beta users will be able to use many of the Xbox Game App's functionality on the main Xbox app, including browsing the Xbox Game Pass catalog and redeeming perks, with this support rolling out for everyone sometime shortly after. The deprecated Xbox Game Pass app will no longer be available to download at some point in November 2024.

Moving forward, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to use Xbox Cloud Gaming through Xbox.com/play.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Microsoft has grand mobile ambitions for Xbox

This comes as Microsoft is currently working on its big mobile strategy for Xbox.

Earlier this year, Xbox president Sarah Bond stated that the long-discussed Xbox Mobile Store would be launching in July 2024. While this didn't end up happening just yet — and as of the time I'm writing this, there's isn't a new release window for the store — Bond noted at the time that the store will begin with first-party games like Candy Crush and Minecraft, before expanding to include titles from third-party partners.

Weeks ago, players discovered a web page for the Xbox Mobile Store, thanking members of the Xbox Insiders Program for signing up and trying it out.