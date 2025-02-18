Xbox Game Pass gets Watch Dogs: Legion and one of the best Warhammer 40K games soon

The back half of the month is here, meaning there's a new wave of games headed to Xbox Game Pass, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday. In addition to the impending arrival of Obsidian Entertainment's new role-playing fantasy game Avowed, there's more RPG joy on the way, with Owlcat Games' 2023 spacefaring adventure Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader being added to the service.

You can find the full list of games arriving below, alongside details on the different tiers of Microsoft's gaming subscription service they're coming to.

February 18, 2025

Avowed (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

February 20, 2025

EA Sports F1 24 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

February 25, 2025

Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on February 28, 2025?

Naturally, there are some games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. You get a discount for buying any game currently in the Xbox Game Pass library, so if you hurry you can save a bit of cash.

Here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon:

F1 22

Gris

Maneater

PAW Patrol World

Space Engineers

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Personally, I'd highly recommend making sure to pick up Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, as well as the remasters of Yakuza 3 and 4.

A month for RPG lovers

There are horrors lurking in the Koronus Expanse. (Image credit: Owlcat Games)

I reviewed Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader back when it first launched, and the game has only gotten better since then, with numerous bug fixes and improvements as the developers listened to fan feedback, as executive producer Anatoly Shestov explained to me in an interview. It's a game that does a superb job easing newcomers into the grimdark world of 40K, while also providing the tiniest hair more freedom to make that universe a better place, if you're so inclined. Alternatively, you can just hook up with a Drukhari.

Between Rogue Trader and Avowed, there's plenty this month for anyone into role-playing games to enjoy, with a far higher emphasis on quality rather than quantity. I still haven't quite finished Avowed, but that's what I'm spending my free time doing, and I'm looking forward to continuing to explore the Living Lands even after my first playthrough is done.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you haven't decided to make the leap into Avowed yet, be sure to read our Avowed review, in which writer Zachary Boddy explains that "Avowed isn’t Obsidian’s take on Skyrim, but it does still possess that same hard-to-quantify magic that causes a random boulder in the distance to capture your attention, holding you steadfast until you give into the random urge to wander off the path you’ve chosen to go and investigate it up close."