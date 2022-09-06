Xbox Game Pass is getting Metal: Hellsinger, Train Sim World 3, and more

What you need to know

Several new games are being added to Xbox Game Pass in September 2022.

Some of the new titles include Metal: Hellsinger, a Doom-like game about gunning down demons and matching the music beat, as well as Train Sim World 3, which is all about running the perfect train.

There's also Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, a CPU-intensive strategy game.

Whether players want to groove while fighting through hell or prefer something a little more traditionally relaxing, there's several new games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Microsoft shared details on the next batch of games via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), confirming that multiple titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Metal: Hellsinger, the first-person shooter and rhythm game from development studio The Outsiders. Metal: Hellsinger has players fight through Hell while matching the beat of heavy metal.

If players want something a little more calming, there's also other titles like Train Sim World 3, letting you run a train as on time or as late as you want. PC strategy players will also be glad to know that Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is also coming to the service.

Here's the full list of games confirmed to be headed to Xbox Game Pass in September 2022:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 6

Members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

Opus Magnum (PC) - September 6

An open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Shenzhen I/O. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine – the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool – and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Train Sim World 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Explore three highly detailed routes and learn the controls of the nine high-powered locomotives in Train Sim World 3 with the brand-new Training Center. Battle through extreme weather with the new dynamic weather system and see volumetric skies powered by a new lighting system that breathes new life into the routes of Train Sim World 3.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) - September 13

A massive-scale real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Suit up as super-dogs Krypto and Ace to uncover Lex Luthor’s plot to pet-nap Metropolis’ strays. Soar through the skies, unleash your special abilities and protect the streets of Metropolis from Lex’s plans and bring the evil LexBots to heel.

You Suck at Parking (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 14

You Suck at Parking is the world’s most extreme parking game, and the only racing game where the goal is to stop. The game is all physics based and you drive, drift, jump, and teleport through tricky courses. Collect cars, learn new mechanics, and customize your ride in this ever-evolving parking racer. When you’re done beating world records in the solo campaign, give your friends the hard shoulder in multiplayer, and battle to pull into podium position!

Despot's Game (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - September 15

Guide puny humans through Despot’s Game – a rogue-like tactics army battler. Equip your team and sacrifice them through procedural dungeons as you fight enemies, and other players!

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S, PC) - September 15

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Strike terror into the hearts of demons as you fight your way through eight Hells on an infernal journey to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance.

Leaving September 15

Multiple titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, so as usual, anyone that hasn't yet played any of these games will want to buy them in order to play them in the future.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami 2

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Craftopia

Final Fantasy XIII

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mighty Goose

SkateBird

The Artful Escape