Xbox gets its own Animal Crossing with 'Hokko Life' this September

What you need to know

Hokko Life is an Animal Crossing-like game where players will be able to customize their town

The game has a deep customization tool for player characters and items, and designs can be shared online with friends or other players around the world.

It will be launching for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27.

Hokko Life will be coming to Xbox One alongside other platforms next month, developer Wonderscope and publisher Team17 announced today.

The game is a community life sim in the same vein as Animal Crossing, right down to players beginning the game on a train taking them to start a new life in a new town. Players take over an old workshop and must expand upon the town through collecting resources, placing and decorating new houses, and building furniture. There is even animal-like townsfolk that will visit your town and possibly stay alongside minigames like fishing, bug catching, and planting crops.

The biggest difference that sets Hokko Life from Animal Crossing is in its customization. The 3D design tool allows players to customize everything within the town of Hokko from clothing to household items.

For example, a single pillow can have its color, fabric, and the angle which it is placed customized. Players will also be able to share their custom designs with friends and other players around the world in the game.

Hokko Life has been in Steam Early Access since June last year, and had received several major updates that added features such as a city location, farming, and unlockable perks to make living in the town easier. It will be launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27 alongside the PC version. The console versions are also getting physical releases that will be available on launch day.